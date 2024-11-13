Europe Funeral Homes and Services Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Service Corporation Int'l (Dignity Memorial), Funecap Group, OGF Groupe, Dignity, Memora Group

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Funeral Homes and Services Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis by Services (Funeral Homes, Funeral Services), Ownership (Corporate-Owned Funeral Homes, Family-Owned Funeral Homes), Payment Model, and Country, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe funeral homes and services market is anticipated to reach USD 23.72 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing digital transformation with evolving consumer expectations. This shift impacts how funeral services are offered and managed. Moreover, the rising demand for funeral planning significantly drives the market.







The rising demand for funeral planning is significantly driving the growth of the market as populations in European countries continue to age, the death rate is gradually increasing, resulting in a growing need for end-of-life services. Furthermore, the cultural shift towards pre-arranged funerals, where individuals or families plan their services, is gaining popularity due to its emotional and financial benefits. These plans allow families to manage costs, avoid last-minute decisions, and ensure the deceased's wishes are honored, creating a greater reliance on professional funeral homes. According to a survey published by Engelwood Communications Ltd., in Spain, Portugal, and Cyprus, significant UK expatriate communities need funeral planning services and demonstrate considerable activity on Facebook and Instagram.



Furthermore, Europe's aging population is expected to increase the demand in funeral homes and services, presenting substantial long-term growth opportunities. According to Eurostat, in the region, the demographic trend indicates a substantial rise in the elderly population (65 years and older), which is expected to grow from 90.5 million in early 2019 to 129.8 million by 2050. This period is expected to witness a significant expansion in the age groups of 75-84 years and 65-74 years, with projected increases of 56.1% and 16.6%, respectively. As the demographic shift accelerates, funeral homes are anticipated to experience a steady and predictable rise in clientele over the forecast period.



Europe Funeral Homes And Services Market Report Highlights

Based on services, the funeral homes segment dominated the market in 2024. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of cremation and eco-friendly practices among funeral homes.

Based on ownership, the family-owned funeral homes segment dominated the market in 2024. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for personalized services and the desire for continuity in service quality.

Based on payment model, the at-need funeral services segment dominated the market in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing mortality rates and cultural changes regarding death and funerals leading to more personalized and diverse service offerings.

Germany held the largest market share in 2024. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized and eco-friendly memorials. Moreover, increasing technology integration is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

The leading players in the Europe Funeral Homes and Services market include:

Service Corporation International (Dignity Memorial)

Funecap Group

OGF Groupe

Dignity

Memora Group

Mapfre's Funespana (Enalta)

Albia Servicios Funerarios

Co-op Funeralcare

Westerleigh Group

Funeral Partners Ltd. (Includes LM Funerals after acquisition)

Putz-Roth

Altima

Fonus

Grupo ASV Funeral Services

Ahorn Group

Berlin Memorial Funeral Home

mymoria GmbH

Pure Cremation

Memento Funeral Chapel

Friedhofe Wien GmbH

Sereni NV

