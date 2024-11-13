Iterable Recognized as a G2 Enterprise Software Leader for the Third Consecutive Year, Celebrated for Outstanding Customer Reviews and Market Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform, has been recognized as a G2 Leader across multiple categories for the third consecutive year. This achievement, backed by glowing testimonials from top brands like Morning Brew Inc., Wolt, Cinemark and Calm, comes alongside accolades from TrustRadius and Snowflake, and outstanding reviews on Gartner Peer Insights. In the race to deliver deeply personalized customer experiences, brands worldwide turn to Iterable as the ultimate partner for driving measurable ROI, fostering sustainable growth, and building lasting customer loyalty.

Today, over 1,200 brands across 50 countries globally trust Iterable to enable personalized cross-channel messaging at scale, helping them foster deeper customer relationships and stay at the forefront of digital engagement.

“We chose Iterable because the user interface is incredibly intuitive, making it accessible for both experienced marketers and new team members,” said Erika Olsen, Senior Growth Marketing Manager at Morning Brew Inc. “Iterable ensures seamless onboarding across the organization, even for those new to marketing, allowing everyone to efficiently find what they need. The platform’s straightforward nature enables team members to engage with it confidently, fostering a collaborative environment where marketing objectives are achieved without unnecessary complexity. The teams at Iterable have been fantastic, with seamless communication and a genuine eagerness to learn about our brand!”

Iterable Earns Top G2 Accolades with Multiple Leadership Awards Across Key Categories

An impressive 70% of customers Iterable a perfect 5 stars on G2, reflecting its outstanding 4.5 out of 5 overall rating. This high level of customer satisfaction has earned Iterable a spot on G2's 2024 list of “Top Software” — amongst the Top 50 Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products. Iterable was selected from over 12,000 eligible companies for exceptional performance and customer impact. Iterable further distinguished itself in G2's 2024 reports, earning 78 awards in Fall and Summer across key categories, including:

Best Enterprise Customer Engagement Software

Global Personalization Engine and Marketing Automation Leader

The “Users Love Us” Award

Global Mobile Marketing and Push Notification Leader

Easiest to Use Marketing Automation Software

Customers consistently praise Iterable for its exceptional team, intuitive platform, unmatched flexibility, and proven ability to drive measurable results:

“[I've been an] Iterable user for the last 6 years. I highly recommend Iterable…You won't regret the switch, we have an extremely complicated business model and they accepted the challenge and worked with us very closely during migration and we still work with them closely.” — Director of Omnichannel Marketing, Enterprise Company

“I love the clean UI, it makes me excited to share Iterable with other colleagues because I'm so confident they'll enjoy it as much as I do.” — Business Analyst, Enterprise Company

“Amazing customer service and high-quality cross-channel marketing platform! Iterable’s platform is one of the best I've seen so far. The platform is highly intuitive and easy to use, with a robust set of features that enable our teams to create targeted and personalized campaigns that resonate with my audience.” — Shweta P., Mid-Market Company

“Coming from a company that uses lots of dynamic fields and templates, I am impressed with the amount of data that Iterable is able to hold and reference. Additionally, the customer support through the platform and through our account representative is immediate and helpful.” — Courtney M., Enterprise Company

Iterable continues to prove why it is a trusted partner for marketers seeking to scale and personalize their communications with ease.

Iterable Celebrated as a Top-Rated Marketing Automation Leader by Gartner Peer Insights and TrustRadius

Iterable continues to receive high praise from customers, securing recognition from both Gartner Peer Insights and TrustRadius in 2024. On Gartner Peer Insights, Iterable has achieved an impressive 4.5-star rating across key categories, including Product Capabilities and Service & Support. Users commend the platform’s innovative AI-driven features, exceptional customer support, and a vibrant community that fosters collaboration and growth. Customers frequently highlight Iterable’s intuitive interface and its ability to scale personalized experiences across multiple channels, solidifying its position as a leader in marketing automation.

“Iterable is a refreshingly simple and robust marketing platform. It's easy to use with drag and drop functionality, but has enough features and options to never be limited by its simplicity.” — Marketing Manager, Consumer Goods, Enterprise Company

"Iterable is a high-quality platform offering a wide range of features to tailor the user experience. The platform can be as technically advanced or as straightforward as required, making it versatile for diverse needs." — Marketing Manager, Consumer Goods, Enterprise Company

“Iterable changed the game for us. I fell in love with Iterable as soon as I found it. We were struggling with having our communications spread out across all different tools and Iterable has allowed us to bring everything into one place.” — Director of Growth, Travel and Hospitality, Mid-Market Company

Iterable has also been named a 2024 Top-Rated Award Winner by TrustRadius, a prestigious accolade driven entirely by authentic, unfiltered customer feedback. TrustRadius relies solely on recent customer reviews, capturing real-time sentiment from the past year to reflect a company’s true impact and innovation.

This award is reserved for brands that demonstrate consistent excellence in customer satisfaction and product advancement, making it a powerful indicator of Iterable's commitment to customer success. Customers consistently highlight Iterable’s intuitive interface, seamless integrations, and advanced attribution tools, all of which drive conversions at scale and deliver substantial business impact.

Powering Global Success: Iterable as the Partner of Choice for Industry Leaders

Iterable has also been recognized by its valued partner Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud Company, as a Marketing & Customer Engagement Leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity. This marks Iterable's second consecutive year as a Leader in Snowflake’s report, highlighting the significant value of its enhanced integration with Snowflake and the exceptional value of Iterable’s cutting-edge data management capabilities

“As we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in engagement, our customers remain at the heart of every innovation we bring to the market,” said Adriana Gil Miner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Iterable. “Their success stories are our greatest achievements, and we are committed to empowering them with the tools they need to create personalized, scalable experiences that drive growth and strengthen loyalty. Iterable's platform isn't just about technology—it's about enabling marketers to connect with their audiences in more meaningful and impactful ways, and we're incredibly proud to be their partner on that journey.”

