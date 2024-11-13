McQ Inc. has been Awarded a $1.1M Research and Development Contract from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

McQ will perform R&D for the measurement of storm surge flooding events supporting NIST’s goal of improving future coastal resilience.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program (NWIRP) Office, a $1.1M contract was awarded to McQ Inc. for the development of technology to document and quantify storm surge events. The resulting data will be crucial to expanding our understanding of storm surge flooding and support NIST development of new recommendations of building standards to help America’s coastal communities better withstand these extreme events.

Under this two-year effort, McQ will perform the research and development tasks for the electronics package, storm-hardened housing, event analysis software, and data storage and distribution protocols. The new sensor will apply AI/ML image processing algorithms to provide valuable information on the characteristics of storm surge flood events. Water height, wave size, wave frequency, and water surface current will all be captured for NIST analysis and modeling used to generate new building standard recommendations. NIST will also publish McQ’s low-cost sensor package designs for use by the scientific community to further storm impact research. McQ looks forward to working with NWIRP on this vital area of research to advance structural recommendations for safer and more resilient communities.

ABOUT McQ: Headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, USA, McQ is a sensor solutions company. We develop and manufacture state of the art sensor monitoring and communications equipment for mission critical applications in environmental, commercial security, law enforcement, and defense. McQ has forty years of experience in the marketplace with products deployed worldwide. McQ is a Non-Traditional Defense Contractor and is ISO 9001:2015 Registered. Please visit www.mcqinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more about McQ.

McQ Inc.

Amy Slocum

540-373-2374

aslocum@mcqinc.com

