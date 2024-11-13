Policy Pulse Inc. Launches AI-Powered Solution to Accelerate Policy Analysis and Tracking in California

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Policy Pulse Inc. is a first-to-market AI-designed and created policy and regulatory affairs analysis firm that is thrilled to announce the launch of Policy Pulse, its AI-powered SaaS platform. The program was designed to revolutionize policy tracking for regulated businesses, developers, unions, and other key stakeholders in California. The platform allows users to track, simplify, and deliver critically important data analysis for public proceedings and regulatory events with ease while offering real-time policy insights. Policy Pulse was created to transform a once complicated, costly, and inefficient task into a streamlined, scalable solution for policy interpretation.

"Policy Pulse's goal is to empower users and increase participation in public policy with this new technology," said Mark Bilodeau, Chief Technology Officer. "By drastically reducing the burden of policy tracking, we expand the reach of small teams to be both up to date and affect change."

Policy Pulse Inc. was developed with user-friendly features to provide insightful and timely policy tracking updates for businesses navigating the complex regulatory landscape. Key features of Policy Pulse include:

Legislative Timelines : Track the progress of a bill through the chambers and committees and see the changes along the way with AI-generated summaries

: Track the progress of a bill through the chambers and committees and see the changes along the way with AI-generated summaries Real-time Access : Get access to regulatory documents once they're submitted and not wait until they're posted on the regulatory agency websites

: Get access to regulatory documents once they're submitted and not wait until they're posted on the regulatory agency websites CPUC Timelines: Easily monitor proceedings with an intuitive timeline view of the important documents already summarized with the help of AI



By eliminating the need to sift through outdated websites and mountains of paperwork, Policy Pulse empowers users to search for and identify relevant legislation, gain insights into sponsors, amendments, and votes, and stay updated with real-time notifications on saved bills. Though currently in its beta testing phase, new features are being added weekly. To schedule a demo and learn more, visit policy-pulse.ai .

About Policy Pulse Inc.

Policy Pulse Inc. is a public policy and regulatory affairs analysis firm that has developed a first-to-the-market software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leveraging AI to simplify energy policy tracking in a way that is user-friendly, accurate, timely, and cost-effective. Policy Pulse Inc. addresses the needs of regulated businesses, developers and other energy companies with a platform that tracks, searches, summarizes, and curate’s complex regulations and legislations within the energy sector.