Pixalate Releases Q3 2024 Abandoned Mobile Apps Reports: ‘Abandoned’ Apps on the Rise on Apple App Store (+21% YoY to 682K); Google Play Store Sees -77% YoY Reduction in Abandoned Apps (to 332K)

Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q3 2024 Abandoned Mobile Apps Reports, analyzing apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that have been "abandoned."

An app is considered abandoned by Pixalate if it has not been updated in at least two years. As of Q3 2024, Pixalate found over 1 million apps to be abandoned between the Google Play Store (332k) and Apple App Store (682k).

Abandoned apps may pose privacy risks for both children and consumers as updates to apps could incorporate not only bug fixes but also changes to data collection practices, consumer opt-in or age verification practices, and notices of privacy policy updates. In a note to developers regarding app abandonment, Apple emphasized the importance of keeping apps up-to-date to keep pace with “innovations in security and privacy.” Google says existing apps must be updated in order to “protect users from installing older apps that may not have these protections in place.” Non-updated apps remain on the Google Play Store but are not available to users on devices running Android OS higher than the app’s target level.

Key Findings

1M+ mobile apps were found to be abandoned across Google & Apple app stores as of Q3 2024 On Google, 77% decrease YoY in the number of abandoned mobile apps On Apple, 21% increase YoY in abandoned apps

mobile apps were found to be abandoned across & app stores as of Q3 2024 Over 160k abandoned mobile apps with open programmatic advertising Over $53 million in estimated open programmatic ad spend went to abandoned mobile apps in Q3 2024

abandoned mobile apps with open programmatic advertising 2.6k+ abandoned mobile apps share end-user location in the open programmatic bid steam

abandoned mobile apps share end-user location in the open programmatic bid steam 101k+ Apple-hosted and Google-hosted apps that are likely directed to children are abandoned





The full abandoned apps report includes:

Abandoned apps by app store

“Super” abandoned apps (4+ years with no update)

Abandoned apps with ads

Ad spend on abandoned apps

Likely child-directed apps that are abandoned

Abandoned apps by country/region of registry

To compile the research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 4.3 million mobile apps in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Q3 2024. Pixalate’s report analyzes profile information about abandoned apps such as developer country of origin, app store category, and child-directedness under Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) (as determined by Pixalate). The report also contains insight into the apps’ behaviors in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as transmission of personal information, location data, and estimated ad spend.

