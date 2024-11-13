Pleasanton, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pleasanton, California -

A leading CRO in IHC service and ELISA expertise with over 30 years of innovation, Boster Biological Technology supports global research with trusted antibody solutions.

Widely acclaimed for its immunohistochemistry services, Boster Biological Technology emerges as one of the largest and most respected providers of antibodies, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) solutions, and Western blot tests worldwide.

Founded in 1993 by histologist Steven Xia, an Antibody and ELISA expert, Boster Bio is a well-established contract research organization (CRO) that has built a reputation on quality, expertise, and innovation. With a deep-rooted focus on pathology, it caters to scientific professionals seeking precision and quality in research and remains at the forefront of antibody and ELISA manufacturing, combining immunology and histology services to provide a range of high-caliber IHC histology services, western blot testing, and more.

With its extensive medical histology and antibody expertise, Boster Bio offers excellent IHC services through unparalleled quality, subject expertise, and substantial cost savings. Boasting over three decades of R&D experience, it has refined its methods and technology, performing hundreds of weekly IHC experiments and developing a comprehensive understanding of the specific requirements in IHC testing.

Boster Bio has demonstrated consistent accuracy and reliability, publishing over 5,000 scientific articles using data from Boster antibodies. With results grounded in meticulous testing standards and decades of accumulated expertise, the company's immunohistochemistry services are an industry benchmark for quality and are trusted by research institutions, academic labs, and commercial entities globally.

An ELISA expert for various scientific applications, Boster Bio provides critical testing services for researchers who require accurate, quantifiable data for antibodies and other biological markers. Maintaining strict quality control protocols and using high-grade reagents, it meets the exacting standards required in academic and commercial research. Boster simplifies the process with standard and custom assays that adapt to specific research needs, providing researchers with reliable data that can form the basis for significant scientific insights and publications.

Boster Bio is also a leading manufacturer of the Western blot test, a critical service that complements its extensive IHC and ELISA offerings. The Western blot is typically used to confirm a positive ELISA, with the combined tests being 99.9% accurate. It separates the blood proteins and detects the specific proteins (antibodies) that indicate an HIV infection. Each western blot test is executed by skilled scientists using high-quality antibodies, ensuring sensitivity and specificity that support robust scientific findings.

Since its global expansion in 2006, has grown exponentially, becoming the fastest-growing antibody company worldwide a decade later. In recent years, it has expanded further with laboratories and production facilities in Europe, drastically lowering IHC, ELISA, and Western blot test costs through economies of scale.

Boster Bio's longstanding commitment to excellence has been reinforced through continuous improvements in service delivery and technical expertise. Prioritizing customer satisfaction, it provides comprehensive customer support and scientific consultation, helping clients achieve reliable results with every project. Each service is backed by seasoned professionals who understand the specific demands of IHC, ELISA, and western blot testing.

By integrating its decades of experience, Boster Bio offers unprecedented value to clients requiring high-quality immunohistochemistry services, antibody expertise, and ELISA testing. The company's dedication to scientific accuracy and efficient service delivery positions it as a preferred partner for institutions worldwide.

The company's experience with IHC and ELISA extends to complex applications, equipping scientists with the tools and data needed for breakthrough discoveries. Committed to continuous improvement, Boster Bio ensures its services remain at the cutting edge of research needs, supporting research advancements globally.

Boster Biological Technology's legacy as a leading antibody expert is a testament to its vast experience, dedication to excellence, and high-quality products. With over three decades of reliability and quality in immunology and histology services, the company is a trusted name in IHC, ELISA, western blot testing, and antibody production.

Boster Biological Technology, established in 1993, is a premier contract research organization (CRO) specializing in antibody production, ELISA, and immunohistochemistry (IHC) services. With a legacy spanning over 30 years, Boster is recognized for its expertise in IHC histology, consistently performing hundreds of experiments weekly and contributing to over 5,000 published studies. Boster's services include high-quality IHC, ELISA, and western blot testing, all crafted with a commitment to accuracy and reliability. Known for blending cost-effectiveness with technical precision, Boster Biological Technology remains a trusted partner for researchers worldwide seeking advanced, dependable antibody and assay solutions.

