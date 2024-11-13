UNICOM Engineering Releases Immersion Ready HGX 8-Way GPU Platform for AI

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering , a leading provider of application platforms and lifecycle support services , launches the XE9680-IR , a 6U HGX 8-way GPU platform, expanding its advanced portfolio of immersion-ready servers based on Dell PowerEdge 16G servers and highlighting the company’s commitment to operational efficiency and sustainability. This platform offers superior performance, density, and scalability while leveraging single-phase immersion cooling to meet demanding energy-efficiency requirements. Supporting two 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors up to 64 cores each and eight NVIDIA H100 or H200 700W SXM5 GPUs connected via four NVLink switch chips, it is acceleration-optimized for AI workloads at scale. The XE9680-IR is ideally suited for the most demanding AI workloads, including Generative AI (GenAI), Large Language Models (LLMs), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL), addressing the computational needs of diagnostic imaging, predictive analytics, high-frequency trading, and seismic mapping to name a few.

MarketsandMarkets™ forecasts robust growth in the global data center liquid cooling market, projected to reach $21.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.6%[1]. This forecast highlights UNICOM Engineering’s confidence that liquid cooling will emerge as a frontrunner for data centers looking to address growing environmental and density challenges with better utilization of resources. "This platform's enhanced efficiency, reliability, and sustainability position it as a pivotal innovation in the industry," said Rusty Cone, General Manager of UNICOM Engineering. "As computational demands escalate, superior liquid cooling methods are imperative, and UNICOM Engineering is leading the way with a liquid-cooled portfolio of products built on trusted and reliable Tier 1 hardware," Cone continued.

Immersion cooling, a key feature of the XE9680-IR platform, significantly enhances power and water usage efficiency. It also significantly reduces noise and maximizes density, making it an ideal solution for high-density data centers. In the face of ever-increasing AI computational needs, UNICOM Engineering immersion-ready solutions allow data centers to do more in the same footprint, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

The XE9680-IR is designed, fully validated, and supported for immersion environments. These platforms undergo rigorous testing and validation, addressing thermal management, signal integrity, and material compatibility requirements specific to immersion cooling environments. This comprehensive approach ensures optimal performance and reliability while providing customers with the support and expertise needed for successful deployment. The company's holistic approach enables UNICOM Engineering to provide a standard one-year base warranty with extended coverage options up to five years to cover these critical investments while helping organizations to fully realize the efficiency, sustainability, and performance benefits of immersion cooling solutions. For a comprehensive list of supported fluids, contact UNICOM Engineering. To explore detailed technical resources, industry insights, and expert podcasts, visit our liquid cooling page.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs serving the global data center, storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities. Our turnkey platforms and appliances are designed for longevity and backed by life cycle management services. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.

