IOGEAR GTD4MHTAA Gets a Productivity Boost with Thunderbolt™ Share

Irvine, CA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOGEAR, a leading provider of innovative connectivity solutions, today announced that its Thunderbolt ™ 4 docking station, the Quantum Thunderbolt™ 4 Mini Dock, will now support the revolutionary Thunderbolt™ Share software. This innovative software allows users to seamlessly connect two PCs via one dock with Thunderbolt cables, and share between them files and screens, and storage, unlocking a world of enhanced productivity and streamlined workflows.

“Thunderbolt™ Share is a game-changer for multi-PC users. By integrating this powerful feature with the Quantum Thunderbolt™ 4 Mini Dock, we’re empowering users to transfer files, share screens, and access storage devices at blazingly fast speeds, all while optimizing their workspace setup,” said the company’s Vice-President George Lee.

Effortless Connection and Collaboration

Simplified Setup: Just install the Thunderbolt™ Share application and connect two Thunderbolt-equipped PCs to the Quantum Thunderbolt™ 4 Mini Dock using Thunderbolt cables and launch the app. Thunderbolt Share takes care of the rest.

Shared Storage Advantage: Access external storage devices connected to one PC from another, enabling quick and convenient file access.

Unparalleled Speed and Performance

Thunderbolt Powered: Thunderbolt™ Share leverages the exceptional bandwidth and low latency of Thunderbolt™ 4 or Thunderbolt™ 5 technology for lightning-fast transfers and responsive screen sharing.

Intuitive and Fast File Transfer: The user-friendly Thunderbolt™ Share file application makes dragging and dropping individual files or entire folders between connected PCs a breeze.

Smooth sharing: Thunderbolt™ Share allows users to control a second computer, harnessing the productivity of utilizing two computers while at the same time sharing a common monitor, keyboard, mouse and storage.

Enhanced Efficiency and Streamlined Workspace

Boost Productivity: Thunderbolt™ Share empowers users to work across two PCs simultaneously, maximizing multitasking and workflow efficiency.

Improved Ergonomics: Reduce desk clutter and enhance comfort by utilizing a single keyboard, mouse, and monitor across both PCs.

Cost-Effective: Share peripherals between PCs, eliminating the need for additional keyboards, mice, and monitors, saving valuable desk space and minimizing hardware costs.

Availability

Thunderbolt™ Share will be available for the IOGEAR Quantum Thunderbolt™ 4 Mini through a free software download in November 2024.

For more information, please visit the Quantum Thunderbolt™ 4 Mini Dock page on the IOGEAR website.

Where to buy: Available from many resellers

