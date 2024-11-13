Magicycle Black Friday Deals: Secure the Perfect E-Bike with Discounts, a 60-Day Price Guarantee, and Exciting Prizes

Ontario, California, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, Magicycle is offering an exceptional sale with savings on some of its best e-bike models. With a 60-day price guarantee and an exclusive opportunity to win prizes, it’s an ideal time to purchase a high-quality e-bike. From rugged off-roaders to city-friendly models, Magicycle has options suited for all kinds of riders. Here’s a detailed look at the , including deals, benefits, and the impressive lineup of e-bikes available throughout November.

1. Black Friday Savings on Top Magicycle Models

From November 1st through November 30th, Magicycle’s Black Friday sale presents generous discounts on its leading models. This limited-time event makes it easier for riders to own a premium e-bike at a highly competitive price. Here’s a quick rundown of the available Black Friday deals :





Magicycle Cruiser Pro for only $1,399

Cruiser Pro ($1,399): Known for its high load capacity of up to 500 lbs and a powerful 1500W peak motor, the Cruiser Pro is an excellent budget friendly option for riders needing a durable, long-lasting e-bike that can handle various terrains.

With these price reductions, the Black Friday sale ensures that riders can select the best e-bike for their needs while taking advantage of significant savings. With models catering to diverse preferences, Magicycle’s lineup includes something for everyone this Black Friday.

2. The 60-Day Price Guarantee: Confidence in Every Purchase

A standout feature of Magicycle’s Black Friday promotion is the 60-Day Price Guarantee . This guarantee reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the best prices and ensuring customer satisfaction. Here’s how it works:

If a customer purchases an e-bike during Magicycle’s Black Friday sale and finds the same model at a lower price within 60 days, Magicycle will refund the price difference. This policy allows buyers to secure their ideal e-bike without worrying about fluctuating prices or missing out on potential future discounts.

3. Place an Order and Enter for a Chance to Win Big: Free Accessories or an Entirely Free Bike





Adding to the excitement, Magicycle’s Black Friday event includes a lucky draw. Every purchase made during the Black Friday sale automatically enters the buyer into a drawing for additional prizes. The lucky draw offers three exciting opportunities:

Win the Order on the House – A lucky few might even receive their entire order for free, making this Black Friday event even more rewarding.

– A lucky few might even receive their entire order for free, making this Black Friday event even more rewarding. Win a Free Accessory – Riders have a chance to enhance their e-bike experience with essential add-ons and accessories at no extra cost.

– Riders have a chance to enhance their e-bike experience with essential add-ons and accessories at no extra cost. Win a Discount Coupon Code – Riders have the chance to boost their e-bike experience with a valuable discount, making essential add-ons and accessories more affordable.

By offering this raffle, Magicycle combines Black Friday savings with the thrill of potential additional prizes, making each purchase a chance to win something extra. For those seeking a premium e-bike, this is an ideal time to buy, with the possibility of taking home even more value.

Magicycle’s Black Friday sale is a limited-time opportunity for riders to secure top-quality e-bikes at outstanding prices. With the added benefits of a 60-Day Price Guarantee and the chance to win free accessories or even a free order, this event provides exceptional value.

For those looking to buy an e-bike, whether for commuting, outdoor adventures, or simply enjoying the ride, Magicycle’s Black Friday event is the perfect time to make that purchase. With multiple models on sale and exclusive perks, riders can confidently invest in a premium e-bike that fits both their lifestyle and their budget.



