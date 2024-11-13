HII Redelivers USS Montana (SSN 794) from Post-Shakedown Availability at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division has completed post-shakedown availability (PSA) work on Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Montana (SSN 794). The submarine was redelivered to the U.S. Navy Tuesday.

“Redelivering USS Montana back to the fleet reflects the tremendous teamwork and accomplishment by our shipbuilders and the crew,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “This successful PSA demonstrates our commitment to building the finest submarines for the Navy and ensuring they are ready to carry out the mission defending our nation around the world.”

The PSA, a maintenance period that typically follows delivery of new ships, included combat systems and electronics upgrades, as well as general maintenance on the submarine.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/newsroom/

USS Montana is the 21st Virginia-class submarine, and the 10th delivered by NNS. The Navy commissioned it on June 25, 2022 at Naval Station Norfolk.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8257260e-d186-4ae2-8388-4d145355769b