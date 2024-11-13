An International Summit about the Greek Economy & Investment Opportunities in NEW YORK

26th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum Series

"Greece - Speeding Ahead Post Investment Upgrade"

Monday, December 9, 2024 – New York

Featuring Top US and International Investors, Global & Greek Companies,

Global Investment Banks & Institutions, High-Ranking Government Officials from Greece and the US

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a highly positive timing for Greece, Capital Link is organizing in New York the Annual International Summit about the Greek Economy & Investment Opportunities, featuring top US and International Investors, Global & Greek Companies, Global Investment Banks & Institutions, high-ranking Government Officials from Greece and the US (5 Greek Ministers, 1 US Minister) and 21 listed companies, in co-operation with the New York Stock Exchange, the Athens Exchange Group (ATHEX Group), and major Global Investment Banks. «Goldman Sachs», «Morgan Stanley», and «TEN Ltd (Tsakos Energy Navigation)» are the Lead Sponsors.

For yet another year, the Forum is organized under the Auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

The Forum stands as the longest-running and highest-profile Investment Summit focused on Greece held abroad. Titled "Greece - Speeding Ahead Post Investment Upgrade" the «Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum» will take place on Monday, December 9, 2024, at the Metropolitan Club, in New York.

This International Summit about Greece held in New York, has been taking place year after year, regardless of the political and economic conditions in Greece. With a 26-year track record of success, it has been engaged in a systematic effort to highlight Greece’s profile to a global business and investment audience.

This year's forum is particularly significant as Greece is now experiencing a remarkable upturn in economic growth and inflow of foreign investments. The regaining of the Investment Grade Rating is a milestone for the Greek economy, attracting long-term capital and creating favorable liquidity conditions. This rating status unlocks opportunities for a significant influx of foreign capital, facilitated by the significant efforts in digitalization and tax incentives. The country offers diverse sectors ripe for investment, including infrastructure, hospitality, real estate, agriculture, innovation, energy, and logistics. Greece's geographical position at the crossroads of three continents provides easy access to emerging and mature markets, making it an ideal hub for attracting young talent and fostering innovation – who were previously unable to invest in Greece, despite the recognition of its positive prospects.

The Conference will provide a comprehensive overview of the country's economic and investment landscape, highlighting its strategic position, business-friendly policies and areas open for investment.

The Prime Minister of Greece, H.E. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will open the Forum and deliver the Greek Government’s message to international investors, (via webcast).

Keynote Remarks by Greek Ministers: Minister of Infrastructure & Transport, H.E. Christos Staikouras, Minister of Development, H.E. Takis Theodorikakos, Minister of Labor & Social Security, H.E. Niki Kerameus, Alternate Minister of Economy & Finance, H.E. Nikolaos Papathanasis, Deputy Minister of Environment & Energy, and H.E. Alexandra Sdoukou.

Greek Government Officials: Ms. Mary Psylla, General Secretary of Tax Policy - Ministry of Economy & Finance, Mr. Orestis Kavalakis, Governor of Recovery and Resilience Facility Coordination Agency - Ministry of Economy and Finance, Mr. Dimitrios Tsakonas, Director General - Public Debt Management Agency, Mr. George Pitsilis, Governor – Independent Authority for Public Revenue, and Mr. Vassilis Kontozamanis, Former Alternate Minister of Health.

US Government Representative • H.E. Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources - U.S. Department of State • H.E. George Tsunis, U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic - U.S. Embassy in Athens.

European Investment Bank will be represented by Mr. Yannis Tsakiris, Vice President.

The Athens Exchange Group will be represented by Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO - Athens Exchange Group, and Enterprise Greece by Dr. Marinos Giannopoulos, CEO.

The Forum is featuring the important participation of representatives from the biggest Greek Banks: 1) Four Systemic Banks, Alpha Bank - Eurobank - National Bank - Piraeus Bank, 2) Attica Bank and Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI ex TANEO), and from the major Global Investment Banks • Barclays • BNP Paribas • Goldman Sachs International • Morgan Stanley • Nomura • AXIA Ventures Group – Ambrosia Capital

Participating speakers in international investor panel, representatives from: AXIA Ventures Group - Brook Lane Capital - CVC Capital Partners • Grifon Capital Advisors/FORTRESS • Oaktree.

21 Listed Companies: • Alpha Services & Holdings S.A. (ATHEX: ALPHA) • Athens Exchange Group • Athens International Airport S.A. (ATHEX: AIA) • Athens Water Supply & Sewage Company S.A. • Attica Bank S.A. (ATHEX: TATT) • Attica Holdings S.A. • AVAX S.A. • Dimand S.A. • ELLAKTOR S.A. • Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings S.A. (ATHEX: EUROB) • GEK Terna S.A. (ATHEX: GEKTERNA) • HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (ATHEX: ELPE) • IDEAL Holdings S.A. • AKTOR Group of Companies • LAMDA Development S.A. (ATHEX: LAMDA) • Metlen Energy & Metals S.A. (ATHEX: MYTIL) • National Bank of Greece S.A. (ATHEX: ETE) • Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (ATHEX: TPEIR) • Public Power Corp. S.A. (ATHEX: PPC) • TEN Ltd. • Trastor REIC.

During the Official Luncheon the Greek Minister of Infrastructure & Transport, Mr. Christos Staikouras, and Mr. Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer, Piraeus Group, will deliver Keynote Remarks. Mr. Chris Taylor, Global Head of Listings – NYSE, Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO - Athens Exchange Group, and Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, Chairman & CEO - TEN Ltd.; Chairman, INTERTANKO 2014-2018, will deliver Welcome Remarks.

The Forum concludes with an Official Dinner during which the "2024 Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award" will be presented to Dr. Yannis Stournaras, Governor of Bank of Greece, for his invaluable contributions to the European and Greek economies, and for his instrumental role in keeping Greece as part of the Euro and to Greece's return to economic growth and prosperity. Dr. Yannis Stournaras will deliver Keynote Remarks.

The Dinner will open with a brief Welcoming Speech by The Ambassador of Greece to the USA, H.E. Ekaterini Nassika.

Dr. Yannis Stournaras will be introduced by Mr. John Paulson, President & Portfolio Manager - Paulson & Co.

Agenda topics:

Greece - Speeding Ahead Post-Investment Upgrade

Greek Economy: Prospects & Outlook Post Investment Upgrade

Accelerating The Investment Momentum

Internationalizing The Greek Capital Markets

The Investment Landscape in Greece – Opportunities & Financing Tools

Infrastructure: Investing In the Future

The New Energy Landscape in Greece

Ellinikon: Realizing the Largest Urban Regeneration Project

A New Force in The Greek Financial System

Greek Banking Sector - Growth & Development Outlook

Greece’s Hospitality Industry: Trends & Future Prospects

The Transformation of the Greek Industry – Investment Opportunities

Why Greece - The International Investor Perspective

Labour Reforms: building a win-win relationship for investors and employees

Breakout sessions:

Real Estate: Prospects for Growth & Investments

Investment Opportunities on the Athens Stock Exchange

Greece As a Hub for World Class Projects

Debt Capital Markets

Why Greece – The Domestic Institutional Investor Viewpoint

Investing In Greece- Tax Reforms & Incentives

________________

One-On-One Meetings

As in previous years, the Forum will provide international investors with unique networking opportunities through one-to-one or group meetings with listed and not listed companies, as well as with members of the Greek Government Delegation : https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2024/signup-1x1.html

Overview: https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2024/index.html

Agenda: https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2024/agenda.html

THE FORUM IS ORGANIZED:

In Cooperation With : New York Stock Exchange – NYSE & Athens Exchange Group (ATHEX Group)

Under the Auspices : of the Consulate General of Greece in New York • Greek Trade Office in New York - Consulate General of Greece in New York

Sponsors:

Lead Sponsors: Goldman Sachs • Morgan Stanley • Tsakos Energy Navigation

Platinum Sponsor: Attica Bank

Gold Sponsors: Barclays • BNP Paribas • EY • Nomura • Piraeus Group

Grand Sponsors: AKTOR Group of Companies • Alpha Bank • AXIA Ventures Group • OTE Group of Companies • Deloitte • Eurobank • GEK TERNA Group of Companies • HELLENiQ Energy • KPMG • Metlen Energy & Metals • Milbank • National Bank of Greece • Public Power Corporation – PPC • PwC • Qualco Group • Reed Smith

Sponsors: AKL Law Firm • Ambrosia Capital • Athens International Airport (AIA) • ATTICA Group • Bernitsas Law • Danos • Elikonos Capital • ELLAKTOR S.A. • ENTERPRISE GREECE • Hill International • IDEAL Holdings S.A. • Koutalidis Law Firm • Lambadarios Law Firm • LAMDA Development • LIBRA GROUP • Machas & Partners Law Firm • Oliver Wyman • PotamitisVekris • Papanikolopoulou & Partners Law • Pfizer • KENTRIKI – Savils Hellas • Saplegal - A.S. Papadimitriou & Partners Law Firm

Supporting Sponsors: DECA Investments • Dimand SA • EYDAP - Athens Water Supply & Sewerage Company SA • EOS Capital Partners • Flott & Co. PC • Halcyon Equity Partners • KARATZAS & Partners • NBG Securities • OPAP S.A. • SMERemediumCap • Trastor REIC • VK PREMIUM Business Growth Consultants

Greek Securities Firms:

• NBG Securities

Supporters: Brook Lane Capital • Grifon Capital Advisors • CVC • FORTRESS • Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI ex TANEO) • Hotel Investment Partners (HIP) • Microsoft • Oaktree

Cocktail Reception Sponsor: Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Dinner Sponsor: Onassis Group

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS:

UNDER THE AUSPICES: of the Consulate General of Greece in New York • Greek Trade Office in New York - Consulate General of Greece in New York

• AHEPA • AHI - American Hellenic Institute • Cyprus - US Chamber of Commerce • Deon Policy Institute • EFM - European Financial Management Association • EMBCA – The Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance • Endeavor • European American Chamber of Commerce, New York • HABA - Hellenic American Bankers Association • HAT – Hellenic Association of Treasurers • Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce • HIAS - Hellenic Institute of Advanced Studies • HLA - Hellenic Lawyers Association • HMS – Hellenic Medical Society of New York • HPW - Hellenic Professional Women Inc. • HAWK - Hellenic American Women's Council • Leadership 100 • SIDO - State International Development Organizations, Inc. • THI - The Hellenic Initiative • World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association (PADEE-WHIA)

MEDIA PARTNERS:

Official TV Media Partner: MEGA TV

Digital News Media Partner – ΑΠΕ: Athens - Macedonian News Agency

Greek Print & Digital News:

tovima.com – in.gr – ot.gr

AllAboutShipping.co.UK • Banking News • World Energy News

Greek American Media:

Εθνικός Κήρυξ – The National Herald

Αναμνήσεις • Cosmos FM 91.5 NY • Hellas Journal by Mignatiou.Com • Hellenic DNA • Hellenic News of America

Greek American Supporting Television Partner: New Greek Television

International Media Greek Reporter

For further information, please contact:

NEW YORK // Ms Olga Bornozi & Ms Eleni Bej

Tel.: +1 212 661 75 66 - Email : obornozi@capitallink.com ; ebej@capitallink.com

ATHENS // Ms Victoria Tsoukala & Ms Athena Kosmadaki

Τηλ. +30 210 6109800

Email : vtsoukala@capitallink.com; athensoffice@capitallink.com

Or visit:

https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2024/agenda.html

www.capitallink.com

www.capitallinkforum.com

ABOUT CAPITAL LINK

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications, and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. The company is a data partner of the Baltic Exchange and works very closely with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, the London Stock Exchange and the Athens Stock Exchange as well as with major international and supranational organizations and industry associations in the areas of the firm's strategic concentration.

Capital Link offers a full suite of services including strategic and corporate advisory, investor relations, media relations, public and industry relations and the organization of corporate events. Capital Link’s proactive approach integrates Investor Relations, Information Technology and Media, enhancing awareness and branding for our clients through tailored outreach programs targeting analysts, institutional and individual investors and the financial media complemented by extensive and uniquely powerful marketing platforms.

Capital Link is also known for the organization of 18 top-level investment and industry forums, Webinars and Podcasts, the majority of which focus on maritime transportation and U.S. investment products, in 10 countries in Europe, the United States and Asia, in key industry centers, such as New York, London, Oslo, Hamburg, Athens, Limassol, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong, featuring industry leaders focusing on investment strategies, sectors, critical topics of interest to the investment community that draw the elite of the global financial, investment and business communities. Capital Link holds about 18 forums annually focusing on the areas of its strategic concentration.

The Capital Link brand is widely recognized and valued worldwide by participants in these communities for combining rich informational and educational content with as well as superior networking opportunities with a global marketing platform that enhances the visibility and reach of these events on a global scale that lasts well beyond the date on which each event is held, becoming a continuous reference point for market participants.

Capital Link’s efforts have been recognized in 2023 by HABA – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance, in 2018 by the Finance Monthly CEO Awards, in 2016 by the Wealth & Finance Magazine - by the International Propeller Club of the United States and by AHI-American Hellenic Institute, in 2013 and 2012 by the InterContinental Finance Magazine, and also in 2011 by the Lloyds’s List Greek Shipping Awards.