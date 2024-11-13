Verizon partners with Knightscope to power connectivity for advanced public safety tech

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced a partnership with Knightscope, a leading developer of autonomous security robots (ASRs), to provide secure, reliable connectivity for the deployment of Knightscope’s K5 security robots and K1 emergency communication devices to help elevate safety at commercial and government facilities.

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in autonomous security technology, with the K5, powered by the Verizon network, now holding a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO) designation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a key endorsement of the K5’s security compliance.

“Verizon is committed to enhancing public safety by providing seamless and secure connectivity to the latest in autonomous security technology,” said Tom Long, an associate director for Verizon’s federal business. “Our partnership with Knightscope is a testament to the importance of secure, reliable connectivity in helping safeguard public spaces, and we look forward to further elevating these capabilities through 5G integration.”

The Knightscope K5 ASR is designed to patrol autonomously around the clock in large outdoor spaces, including during extreme weather, making it well-suited for securing government facilities. When equipped with Verizon’s 4G LTE connectivity—and with plans to integrate 5G in the near future—the K5 ASR leverages advanced real-time data transmission and monitoring capabilities, autonomously recharging and operating independently to maintain continuous surveillance. The integration of Verizon’s network services provides critical connectivity for the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) interface, offering organizations enhanced oversight with audio, video, and warning systems to help better safeguard public spaces.

In addition to the K5 ASR, Verizon provides connectivity for Knightscope’s K1 Blue Light Tower and Blue Light E-Phones, wireless emergency communication devices (ECDs) ideal for expansive outdoor areas. The K1 ECDs operate independently 24/7 and feature voice connectivity, broadcast alerts, and illumination capabilities to assist first responders and protect communities, even in harsh conditions. Knightscope will also have access to Verizon Frontline, the advanced network, and technology for first responders.

“With Verizon’s connectivity, Knightscope’s autonomous security robots are transforming safety and security for organizations like the VA,” said Knightscope CEO, William Santana Li. “Additionally, Verizon is enabling Knightscope to provide one-touch access to services such as police, fire, and EMS at hospitals, universities, and corporate campuses in times of danger, personal crisis, or medical emergencies.”

Verizon’s partnership with Knightscope is the latest milestone in the company’s efforts to serve as the go-to technology partner for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Last year, Verizon was awarded part of a $448.3 million , nine-year expansion with VA medical centers and health care facilities to supply mobile devices and, through Verizon Frontline, mission-critical communications support during the VA’s disaster recovery missions and other emergencies. Also, in partnership with the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, Verizon has deployed a full spectrum private 5G network across that facility, providing next-generation, campus-wide, full-spectrum, hybrid commercial and private 5G environment.

