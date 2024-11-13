Xenon to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. ET (webcast link)

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024 on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 1:30 PM GMT / 8:30 am ET (webcast link)

Details about company presentations, webcasts, and other events can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

