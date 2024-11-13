Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

– Q3 2024 revenue of $22.4 million excluding discontinued operations and NY increased 6.2% year-over-year –

– Operating income of $3.9 million driven by consistent execution in core markets –

– Recently-secured convertible loan supporting the continued execution of Vireo’s CREAM & Fire Strategy –

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (formerly Goodness Growth Holdings) ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, US $ in millions 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Revenue $25.2 $24.7 2.0% $74.4 $64.0 16.3% Revenue (excluding discontinued operations & NY) $22.4 $21.1 6.2% $66.1 $51.6 28.1% GAAP Gross Profit $12.3 $13.2 -6.6% $38.1 $32.0 18.9% Gross Profit Margin 49.0% 53.5% -450 bps 51.3% 50.1% 120 bps SG&A Expenses $6.9 $6.7 2.4% $21.5 $22.0 -2.0% SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 27.5% 27.4% -10 bps 28.9% 34.3% 540 bps Operating Income (Loss) $3.9 $5.9 -34.4% $14.4 $5.2 177.1% Operating Income Margin 15.3% 23.8% -850 bps 19.4% 8.1% 1,120 bps EBITDA $5.7 $7.0 -19.4% $20.6 $11.3 82.0% EBITDA Margin 22.5% 28.5% -600 bps 27.7% 17.7% 1,000 bps

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Amber Shimpa commented, “Our third quarter results reflect continued solid performance across our core markets, but as we discussed anticipating last quarter, year-over-year comparisons of financial performance are less significant now that we have passed the one-year anniversary of the launch of adult-use sales in Maryland. Our teams continue to focus on preparing for the launch of adult-use sales in Minnesota next year, and our recently announced $10.0 million financing commitment gives us additional flexibility to support this launch and continue executing our CREAM & Fire strategy.”

Ms. Shimpa continued, “Despite the softer year-over-year comparisons of financial performance, our core market key performance indicators continue to demonstrate strong improvements in productivity yields and flower quality, and we are continuing to build inventory ahead of the Minnesota adult-use launch which may impact velocity of inventory turns near-term. We’re also continuing to support our recently-launched hemp-derived beverages which are helping seed our adult-use brands in the Minnesota market, and have expanded our distribution network with both local and national distributors of hemp and alcohol products.”

Core Market KPIs1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended US $ in millions September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Total Flower Harvested (lbs) 4,626 3,485 32.7% 11,402 8,600 32.6% % "A" Flower2 47.0% 41.6% 540 bps 49.3% 49.3% 0 bps Total Retail Revenue $18.3 $18.0 2.0% $55.3 $45.0 23.0% Same Store Sales Growth - - 2.0% - - 23.0% Minnesota - - -3.4% - - 1.8% Maryland - - 12.1% - - 88.5% Total Wholesale Revenue $4.1 $3.3 24.4% $10.7 $6.6 64.0% 1 Core Markets refer to the Company's operations in Maryland and Minnesota. 2 "A Flower" refers to produced biomass that meet the Company's highest internal standards for flower quality, size, and appearance.

Other Events

On November 4, 2024, the Company announced that it secured a new convertible debt facility which provides a financing commitment of up to U.S. $10.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes. This facility is being funded by the Company’s senior secured lender and its affiliates. The convertible facility has a term of three years, with a cash interest rate of 12.0 percent, payable in cash monthly. These convertible notes shall be convertible at any time into Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company, at the option of lender, in whole but not in part, in a single transaction, at a conversion price equal to US $0.625. The Company did not issue any warrants related to this convertible loan facility.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, total current assets were $144.0 million, including cash on hand of $7.3 million. Total current liabilities were $128.7 million, including $88.4 million in liabilities held for sale related to the Company’s businesses in the State of New York. As of November 8, 2024, the Company had a total of 251,268,889 shares outstanding on the treasury method basis.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vireo management will host a conference call with research analysts today, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/277609132.

About Vireo

Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and sustained with an entrepreneurial drive that fuels our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company’s third quarter 2024 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR later today. Vireo refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Supplemental Information

VIREO GROWTH INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

Assets Current assets: Cash $ 7,279,864 $ 15,964,665 Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $259,011 and $254,961, respectively 2,848,625 3,086,640 Income tax receivable 11,916,964 12,278,119 Inventory 19,845,927 19,285,870 Prepayments and other current assets 1,832,991 1,336,234 Notes receivable, current — 3,750,000 Warrants held 5,221,971 1,937,352 Assets Held for Sale 95,017,740 91,213,271 Total current assets 143,964,082 148,852,151 Property and equipment, net 30,509,180 23,291,183 Operating lease, right-of-use asset 10,757,904 2,018,163 Intangible assets, net 8,104,140 8,718,577 Deposits 533,745 383,645 Deferred tax assets — — Total assets $ 193,869,051 $ 183,263,719 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,168,748 $ 7,674,389 Long-Term debt, current portion 1,144,000 60,220,535 Right of use liability 1,254,672 890,013 Uncertain tax liability 28,766,000 22,356,000 Liabilities held for sale 88,437,021 88,326,323 Total current liabilities 128,770,441 179,467,260 Right-of-use liability 19,051,693 10,543,934 Other long-term liabilities 216,938 155,917 Convertible debt, net — 9,140,257 Long-Term debt, net 56,833,206 — Total liabilities 204,872,278 199,307,368 Stockholders’ deficiency Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 200,464,196 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 110,007,030 at December 31, 2023) — — Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 298,314 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 331,193 at December 31, 2023) — — Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) — — Additional Paid in Capital 204,731,053 187,384,403 Accumulated deficit (215,734,280 ) (203,428,052 ) Total stockholders' deficiency $ (11,003,227 ) $ (16,043,649 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 193,869,051 $ 183,263,719





VIREO GROWTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 25,165,343 $ 24,675,145 $ 74,360,905 $ 63,960,125 Cost of sales Product costs 12,448,373 10,493,561 36,111,865 30,347,357 Inventory valuation adjustments 393,000 984,196 130,000 1,563,872 Gross profit 12,323,970 13,197,388 38,119,040 32,048,896 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,911,278 6,749,314 21,527,122 21,965,576 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,304,919 296,617 1,424,140 4,009,415 Depreciation 76,292 99,929 222,763 377,121 Amortization 180,034 180,034 540,101 498,828 Total operating expenses 8,472,523 7,325,894 23,714,126 26,850,940 Gain (loss) from operations 3,851,447 5,871,494 14,404,914 5,197,956 Other income (expense): Gain (loss) on disposal of assets — (50,686 ) (218,327 ) (2,798,567 ) Interest expenses, net (7,363,655 ) (7,915,658 ) (23,604,746 ) (22,795,242 ) Other income (expenses) 970,850 345,824 3,881,931 6,166,472 Other income (expenses), net (6,392,805 ) (7,620,520 ) (19,941,142 ) (19,427,337 ) Loss before income taxes (2,541,358 ) (1,749,026 ) (5,536,228 ) (14,229,381 ) Current income tax expenses (2,385,000 ) (3,980,000 ) (6,770,000 ) (7,357,871 ) Deferred income tax recoveries — 500,000 — 623,000 Net loss and comprehensive loss (4,926,358 ) (5,229,026 ) (12,306,228 ) (20,964,252 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted 201,377,275 141,332,852 162,836,874 132,576,879





VIREO GROWTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) September 30,

2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (12,306,228 ) $ (20,964,252 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Inventory valuation adjustments 130,000 1,563,872 Depreciation 222,763 377,121 Depreciation capitalized into inventory 1,678,434 1,846,418 Non-cash operating lease expense 323,309 423,821 Amortization of intangible assets 540,101 498,828 Amortization of intangible assets capitalized into inventory 74,336 24,779 Stock-based payments 1,424,140 4,009,415 Warrants receivable — (1,566,445 ) Warrants held (3,284,619 ) — Interest Expense 3,806,093 5,111,930 Bad debt expense 230,818 — Deferred income tax — (623,000 ) Accretion 168,464 800,392 Loss on disposal of Red Barn Growers — 2,909,757 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 120,856 (111,190 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable 173,047 (902,709 ) Prepaid expenses (496,757 ) 684,987 Inventory (482,192 ) (1,932,554 ) Income taxes 361,154 6,379,831 Uncertain tax position liabilities 6,410,000 — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,213,360 1,079,519 Changes in operating lease liabilities (404,556 ) — Change in assets and liabilities held for sale (3,693,771 ) (116,882 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,791,248 ) (506,362 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: PP&E Additions (8,974,901 ) (2,630,724 ) Proceeds from note receivable 3,600,000 Intangible license additions — (1,090,919 ) Proceeds from sale of Red Barn Growers net of cash — 439,186 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment — 242,088 Deposits (150,100 ) (263,545 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,525,001 ) (3,303,914 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,131,400 — Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs — 5,348,140 Proceeds from issuance of shares 700,000 — Proceeds from warrant exercises 43,953 — Proceeds from option exercises 16,500 — Debt principal payments (1,098,000 ) (1,976,362 ) Lease principal payments (162,405 ) (1,414,698 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 631,448 1,957,080 Net change in cash (8,684,801 ) (1,853,196 ) Cash, beginning of period 15,964,665 15,149,333 Cash, end of period $ 7,279,864 $ 13,296,137





VIREO GROWTH INC.

STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

$ Change % Change

Retail: MN $ 11,391,969 $ 11,791,001 $ (399,032 ) (3 )% NY 1,428,827 2,185,701 (756,874 ) (35 )% MD 6,919,991 6,170,372 749,619 12 % Total Retail $ 19,740,787 $ 20,147,074 $ (406,287 ) (2 )% Wholesale: MD 3,956,871 3,152,341 804,530 26 % NY 1,321,224 1,375,730 (54,506 ) (4) % MN 146,461 — 146,461 100 % Total Wholesale $ 5,424,556 $ 4,528,071 $ 896,485 20 % Total Revenue $ 25,165,343 $ 24,675,145 $ 490,198 2 % NY Revenue $ (2,750,051 ) $ (3,561,431 ) $ 811,380 (23 )% Total Revenue excluding NY $ 22,415,292 $ 21,113,714 $ 1,301,578 6 %





NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Retail: MN $ 34,608,015 $ 33,989,289 $ 618,726 2 % NY 4,854,423 6,827,278 (1,972,855 ) (29 )% NM — 1,964,285 (1,964,285 ) (100 )% MD 20,696,808 10,981,121 9,715,687 88 % Total Retail $ 60,159,246 $ 53,761,973 $ 6,397,273 12 % Wholesale: MD 10,594,167 6,553,361 4,040,806 62 % NY 3,454,162 3,605,064 (150,902 ) (4 )% NM — 39,727 (39,727 ) (100 )% MN 153,330 — 153,330 100 % Total Wholesale $ 14,201,659 $ 10,198,152 $ 4,003,507 39 % Total Revenue $ 74,360,905 $ 63,960,125 $ 10,400,780 16 % NY and NM Revenue $ (8,308,585 ) $ (12,396,627 ) $ 4,088,042 (33 )% Total Revenue excluding NY and NM $ 66,052,320 $ 51,563,498 $ 14,488,822 28 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Vireo management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized definition under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.