LPL Financial Hosts Program Leadership Conference for Top Bank and Credit Union Program Executives

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC hosted its annual conference for bank and credit union program managers who run their financial institutions’ wealth management practices. Attended by more than 150 clients of LPL’s Institution Services business, the conference fosters innovation and collaboration among wealth management leaders.

“To further enhance stakeholder value, banks and credit unions increasingly recognize the benefit of offering clients and members sophisticated and personalized financial advisory services. That’s why we’re committed to pushing the boundaries and redefining what success looks like in wealth management,” said Ken Hullings, EVP, Institution Client Success at LPL Financial, in his opening comments. “We’re bringing our advanced technology and intuitive service to more than 1,000 financial institution partners. At the end of the third quarter of this year, client assets from our institutions channel were up 19% from the same period last year. This growth helps enable investments to further innovate for our clients and deliver best-in-class wealth management solutions.”

This year’s conference featured sessions on digital transformation, strategies for client engagement and the latest insights on sustainable investing.

“Our comprehensive program is designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions offering wealth management services,” added Christopher Cassidy, SVP, head of Institution Business Development at LPL Financial. “Customized service and advancements in technology contribute to the strength of our relationships, and we look forward to driving deeper relationships with their advisors and their clients.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:

media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(706) 254-4100

Tracking #657270