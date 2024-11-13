Exagen Inc. to Participate in Fourth Quarter Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Company presentation by John Aballi, President and CEO on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. EST at the Westin NY Grand Central Hotel. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Evercore HEALTHCONx Conference

Company presentation by John Aballi, President and CEO on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. EST at The Lowes Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, FL. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

TD Cowen Diagnosing Tomorrow Conference – Tools and Technologies for the Next Decade

John Aballi, President and CEO, with participate in a panel discussion titled: Beyond Cancer on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 2:40 p.m. EST at One Vanderbilt, 20th Floor, New York, NY.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, Calif., Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s syndrome earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management. For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X.

Exagen Inc.

Ryan Douglas

IR@exagen.com

760.560.1525