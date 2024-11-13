Canoo Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly revenue of $0.9 million, and year-to-date revenue of $1.50 million

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was $(37.7) million, an improvement of 2% versus Q3 2023

Adjusted Net Loss Per Share was $(0.54), a 67% improvement versus $(1.71) in Q3 2023 and comparable to $(0.61) per share in Q2 2024

Quarterly cash outflow of $31.3 million in Q3 2024, compared to cash outflow of $39.4 million in Q2, 2024, a 20.7% reduction between Q3 and Q2 2024, and a 58.6% reduction from Q3 2023.

Our consolidation of operations from California to Texas and Oklahoma will result in estimated future savings of approximately $12 million - $14 million on an annualized basis, with potential for additional savings.



JUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

“We are grateful for the support of our customers, partners, their belief in us, and in our amazing product. While we focus on our core markets we must continue to take aggressive actions to consolidate our operations, reduce costs, and catch-up to our plan. This starts from the top led by a committed Executive team, which is willing to take short-term pay cuts for long-term incentives and believes in the value we create for our customers, associates and shareholders.” said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman, and CEO. “This will continue to be a difficult and critical period as we do everything we can to get the capital in place, bring jobs back online, and get back on track with our step-level manufacturing plan.”

Third Quarter and Recent Business Updates:

North America realignment and relocation of corporate headquarters from California to Texas

Consolidating our facilities from six to three, which has and will continue to impact our workforce until we are back on track with our step level manufacturing

Achieved final activation of Oklahoma City facility Foreign Trade Zone

UK Market: Established legal entity, launched commercial operations, received regulatory Individual Vehicle Approval with less than 2% changes to bill of materials, and signed service partners

Commenced first pilot in the UK with one of the country’s largest fleet operators



Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

As of September 30, 2024, we had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $16 million.

GAAP net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) of $3 million and $(112) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $(112) million and $(274) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 included a gain of $62 million and gain of $101 million on the fair value change of the warrant and derivative liability, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(38) million and $(125) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $(40) million and $(170) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted Net Loss of $(43) million and $(143) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $(46) million and $(187) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EPS per share of $(0.54) and $(2.14) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $(1.71) and $(8.34) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $110 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $191 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities was $10 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $45 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $115 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $209 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Q4 2024 Business Outlook

Based on our current projections, Canoo expects the following guidance for Q4, 2024:

Cash Outflow - $30 million to $40 million

Adjusted EBITDA - $(30) million to $(35) million

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section herein for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measure, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization and interest expense cannot be estimated due to factors outside of the Company's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. A reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CANOO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par values)

UNAUDITED

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,533 $ 6,394 Restricted cash, current 3,936 3,905 Inventory 9,913 6,153 Prepaids and other current assets 13,597 16,099 Total current assets 28,979 32,551 Property and equipment, net 368,740 377,100 Restricted cash, non-current 10,600 10,600 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,194 36,241 Deferred warrant asset 50,175 50,175 Deferred battery supplier cost, non-current 28,900 30,000 Other non-current assets 5,701 5,338 Total assets $ 523,289 $ 542,005 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 81,015 $ 65,306 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,085 63,901 Convertible debt, current 42,640 51,180 Derivative liability, current — 860 Financing liability, current 3,604 3,200 Total current liabilities 202,344 184,447 Contingent earnout shares liability — 41 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 33,158 35,722 Derivative liability, non-current 9,888 25,919 Financing liability, non-current 28,620 28,910 Warrant liability, non-current 26,618 17,390 Other liabilities 702 — Total liabilities $ 301,330 $ 292,429 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 authorized, 62 and 45 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. $ 8,780 $ 5,607 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 authorized as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively; 87,195 and 37,591 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (1) 9 4 Additional paid-in capital (1) 1,807,403 1,725,809 Accumulated deficit (1,594,233) (1,481,844) Total preferred stock and stockholders’ equity 221,959 249,576 Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 523,289 $ 542,005

(1) Periods presented have been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-23 reverse stock split on March 8, 2024.

CANOO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share values)

UNAUDITED

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 891 $ 519 $ 1,497 $ 519 Cost of revenue 170 903 2,015 903 Gross margin 721 (384) (518) (384) Operating Expenses Research and development expenses, excluding depreciation 17,502 21,965 60,676 107,651 Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation 22,604 24,925 77,276 85,195 Depreciation 3,752 1,495 10,505 10,632 Reorganization and related exit costs 16,055 — 16,055 — Total operating expenses 59,913 48,385 164,512 203,478 Loss from operations (59,192) (48,769) (165,030) (203,862) Other (Expense) Income Interest expense (2,398) (4,195) (9,572) (6,755) Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability — 279 41 2,843 Gain on fair value change in warrant and derivative liability 61,771 17,126 100,607 40,091 Loss on fair value change in derivative asset — (3,761) — (3,761) Gain (Loss) on fair value change in convertible debt and other 4,890 (69,615) (62,226) (69,615) Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt and other (1,812) (2,573) 22,650 (30,261) Other income (expense), net (1) (466) 1,141 (2,256) Income (Loss) before income taxes 3,258 (111,974) (112,389) (273,576) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Canoo 3,258 $ (111,974) (112,389) (273,576) Less: dividends on redeemable preferred stock 1,235 — 3,174 — Net income (loss) and comprehensive loss available to common shareholders $ 2,023 $ (111,974) $ (115,563) $ (273,576) Per Share Data (1): Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.03 $ (4.15) $ (1.73) $ (12.20) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.31) $ (4.15) $ (1.73) $ (12.20) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,395 27,012 66,645 22,430 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 93,004 27,012 66,645 22,430

(1) Periods presented have been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-23 reverse stock split on March 8, 2024.

CANOO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

UNAUDITED

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (112,389) $ (273,576) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: — Depreciation and amortization 10,597 10,632 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,647 2,504 Reorganization and related exit costs 16,055 — Inventory write-downs — 366 Stock-based compensation expense 13,730 23,451 Gain on fair value change of contingent earnout shares liability (41) (2,843) Gain on fair value change in warrants liability (60,463) (37,093) Gain on fair value change in derivative liability (40,144) (2,998) Gain on extinguishment of debt and other (22,650) 30,261 Loss on fair value change in derivative asset — 3,761 Loss on in fair value change in convertible debt and other 62,226 69,615 Non-cash debt discount 3,142 5,010 Non-cash interest expense 4,220 2,234 Financing charges incurred upon issuance of PPAs 1,820 — Other 849 839 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventory (3,759) (3,096) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,502 (3,445) Other assets 737 (2,511) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 10,983 (14,546) Net cash used in operating activities (109,938) (191,435) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,730) (45,376) Net cash used in investing activities (9,730) (45,376) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sale of employee retention credits 9,013 — Payment of offering costs — (400) Proceeds from exercise of YA warrants — 21,223 Proceeds from issuance of shares under PIPEs — 11,750 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 128 866 Proceeds from issuance of shares under RDO, net of issuance cost — 50,961 Proceeds from convertible debenture — 107,545 Payment of transaction costs — (949) Proceeds for issuance of shares under ATM 3,681 1,155 Payment made on I-40 lease (2,314) — Proceeds from PPA, net of issuance costs 135,995 16,751 Repayment of PPAs (48,165) — Proceeds from preferred shares transaction 16,500 — Net cash provided by financing activities 114,838 208,902 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,830) (27,909) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 20,899 50,615 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 16,069 $ 22,706 — Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,533 8,260 Restricted cash, current at end of period 3,936 3,846 Restricted cash, non-current at end of period 10,600 10,600 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 16,069 $ 22,706

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

“EBITDA” is defined as net loss before interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, asset impairments, non-routine legal fees, and other costs associated with exit and disposal activities, acquisition and related costs, changes to the fair value of contingent earnout shares liability, changes to the fair value of warrant and derivative liability, changes to the fair value of the derivative asset, changes to the fair value of convertible debt, loss on extinguishment of debt, and any other one-time non-recurring transaction amounts impacting the statement of operations during the year. "Adjusted Net Loss" is defined as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, asset impairments, non-routine legal fees, and other costs associated with exit and disposal activities, acquisition and related costs, changes to the fair value of contingent earnout shares liability, changes to the fair value of warrants and derivative liability, changes to the fair value of the derivative asset, changes to the fair value of convertible debt, loss on extinguishment of debt, and any other one-time non-recurring transaction amounts impacting the statement of operations during the year. "Adjusted EPS" is defined as Adjusted Net Loss on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS are intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS when combined with net loss and net loss per share are beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We believe that the use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We manage our business utilizing EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS as supplemental performance measures.

CANOO INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLE

(in thousands)

These non-GAAP financial measures, when presented, are reconciled to the most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measure as disclosed below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Net income (loss) $ 3,258 $ 3,258 $ 3,258 $ (111,974) $ (111,974) $ (111,974) Interest expense (a) 1,138 1,138 — 4,195 4,195 — Provision for income taxes — — — — — — Depreciation 3,752 3,752 — 1,495 1,495 — Reorganization and related exit costs — 16,055 16,055 — — — Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability — — — — (279) (279) Gain on fair value change in warrant and derivative liability — (61,771) (61,771) — (17,126) (17,126) Loss on fair value change in derivative asset — — — 3,761 3,761 Gain (Loss) on fair value change in convertible debt and other — (4,890) (4,890) — 69,615 69,615 Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt and other — 1,812 1,812 — 2,573 2,573 Other income (expense), net — 1 1 — 466 466 Financing charges incurred upon issuance of PPAs — 1,260 1,260 — — — Stock-based compensation — 1,647 1,647 — 6,908 6,908 Adjusted Non-GAAP amount $ 8,148 $ (37,737) $ (42,627) $ (106,284) $ (40,366) $ (46,056) (a) Excluding $1,260 in non-recurring financing charges incurred upon issuance of PPAs shown separately above, as applicable, during 2024. US GAAP net income (loss) per share Basic N/A N/A $ 0.03 N/A N/A $ (4.15) Diluted N/A N/A $ (0.31) N/A N/A $ (4.15) Adjusted Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share (Adjusted EPS): Basic N/A N/A $ (0.54) N/A N/A $ (1.71) Diluted N/A N/A $ (0.54) N/A N/A $ (1.71) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Diluted N/A N/A 93,004 N/A N/A 27,012





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Net income (loss) (112,389) (112,389) (112,389) $ (273,576) $ (273,576) $ (273,576) Interest expense (a) 7,402 7,402 — 6,755 6,755 — Provision for income taxes — — — — — — Depreciation (b) 10,506 10,506 — 10,632 10,632 — Reorganization and related exit costs — 16,055 16,055 — — — Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability — (41) (41) — (2,843) (2,843) Gain on fair value change in warrant and derivative liability — (100,607) (100,607) — (40,091) (40,091) Loss on fair value change in derivative asset — — — — 3,761 3,761 Gain (Loss) on fair value change in convertible debt and other — 62,226 62,226 — 69,615 69,615 Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt and other — (22,650) (22,650) — 30,261 30,261 Other income (expense), net — (1,141) (1,141) — 2,256 2,256 Financing charges incurred upon issuance of PPAs — 2,170 2,170 — — — Stock-based compensation — 13,730 13,730 — 23,451 23,451 Adjusted Non-GAAP amount $ (94,481) $ (124,740) $ (142,648) $ (256,189) $ (169,779) $ (187,166) (a) Excluding $2,170 in non-recurring financing charges incurred upon issuance of PPAs shown separately above, as applicable, during 2024.

(b) Includes $$92 recorded in cost of revenue during 2024 US GAAP net loss per share Basic N/A N/A $ (1.73) N/A N/A $ (12.20) Diluted N/A N/A $ (1.73) N/A N/A $ (12.20) Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS): Basic N/A N/A $ (2.14) N/A N/A $ (8.34) Diluted N/A N/A $ (2.14) N/A N/A $ (8.34) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic N/A N/A 66,645 N/A N/A 22,430 Diluted N/A N/A 66,645 N/A N/A 22,430

