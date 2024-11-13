Sysco Chicago Donates $10,000 and 2,500 Turkeys to the Northern Illinois Food Bank for Holidays

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, presented a check for $10,000 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank to support the local community where Sysco operates. Sysco’s donation is part of the company’s signature Nourishing Neighbors® program where a portion of the proceeds from each Sysco branded case sold in local communities is donated back to charitable organizations in those communities.

Sysco Chicago also donated 2,500 turkeys to be distributed through the Northern Illinois Food Bank at local distribution events across the city this month. As part of Sysco’s annual Purpose Month, a month dedicated to volunteerism, Sysco colleagues will be volunteering at a mobile event with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to distribute these turkeys to the community.

“We are excited to give back to the communities that have supported us through our Nourishing Neighbors® program and honored to make this donation to the Northern Illinois Food Bank,” says Peter Peluso, Sysco’s Great Lakes Region President. “This is a core part of Sysco’s purpose – connecting the world to share food and care for one another. We know this is an important time of year for food banks and pantries as they gear up to feed those in need this holiday season.”

“We are deeply grateful for Sysco's generous donation and steadfast partnership in the fight against hunger. This time of year can bring added stress to neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet. Thanks to Sysco, we can ensure more neighbors facing hunger throughout Northern Illinois will enjoy a special holiday meal with their loved ones," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Learn more about Sysco’s sustainability and community efforts by visiting sysco.com/sustainability.

