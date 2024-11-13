Sysco Houston Donates 2,500 Turkeys to Feed Local Houstonians in Need This Holiday Season

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, presented a check for $10,000 to the Houston Food Bank to support the local community where Sysco operates and is headquartered. This is an important time of year for food banks and pantries as they gear up to feed those in need this holiday season.

Sysco Houston also donated 2,500 turkeys to the Houston Food Bank which will be distributed to its partner networks across the city. As part of Sysco’s annual Purpose Month, a month dedicated to volunteerism, Sysco colleagues will be volunteering with one of the Houston Food Bank partners to distribute the turkeys to the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

“We are honored to make this donation to our longtime partner, Houston Food Bank, to help fight hunger in the communities where we live and work,” says Ryan Forth, Sysco South Texas Region President. He continues, “Food brings us together during the holidays and we want to ensure everyone can bring home meals to feed their families this holiday season. This is part of Sysco’s purpose to connect the world to share food and care for one another.”

“We are incredibly grateful for Sysco’s generous support and long-standing partnership,” says Brian Greene, president & CEO of Houston Food Bank. “This donation will help us provide nutritious meals to our neighbors, ensuring more people can enjoy the comfort of a holiday meal with loved ones. Sysco’s commitment to connecting communities through food truly embodies the spirit of the season.”

In Fiscal Year 2024, Sysco Houston also donated over 300 thousand pounds of food to the Houston Food Bank which equates to nearly 256 thousand meals.

Learn more about Sysco’s sustainability and community efforts by visiting sysco.com/sustainability.

Click here to access the video news release for the check presentation and turkey donation.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Cassandra Mauel

Media Contact

cassandra.mauel@sysco.com

T 281-584-4059