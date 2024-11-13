Sysco Las Vegas Donates 2,500 Turkeys to Feed Those in Need This Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, presented a check for $10,000 to Three Square Food Bank to support the local community where Sysco operates. Sysco’s donation is part of the company’s signature Nourishing Neighbors® program where a portion of the proceeds from each Sysco branded case sold in local communities is donated back to charitable organizations in those communities.

Sysco Las Vegas also donated 2,500 turkeys to be distributed through Three Square at local distribution events across the community this month. As part of Sysco’s annual Purpose Month, a month dedicated to volunteerism, Sysco colleagues also volunteered at the food bank to pack 250 shelf-stable packages, 250 bags of produce, and 1,200 Meals on Wheels senior bags to feed the community this holiday season.

“We are honored to make this donation to Three Square Food Bank to nourish and serve our local community this holiday season. Food brings us together, especially during the holidays. At Sysco, we believe that everyone deserves a warm meal and a reason to celebrate, and we are committed to helping make that possible,” says Matt Jacobson, Sysco’s Desert Region President.

“Though hunger is not seasonal, thousands of neighbors will be reaching out for help accessing basic needs and simple comforts during the holidays,” said Beth Martino, President and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. “The incredible support we’ve received from Sysco will allow us to provide nourishing meals to the one in seven Southern Nevadans facing food insecurity. We are truly grateful for their commitment to ending hunger in our community.”

In Fiscal 2024, Sysco Las Vegas also donated nearly 33,000 meals to Three Squares Food Bank.

Learn more about Sysco’s sustainability and community efforts by visiting sysco.com/sustainability.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Cassandra Mauel

Media Contact

cassandra.mauel@sysco.com

T 281-584-4059

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/619eeb99-5705-4452-9862-2609900d4223

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7ea8992-2d61-4a51-bd16-5df310cf18a8