waterStrider Named to Foresight Canada’s 2024 #Foresight50 List

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- waterStrider Treatment Inc. (“waterStrider”), is pleased to announce that we’ve been named to Foresight Canada’s 2024 #Foresight50 list, recognizing Canada’s most investible cleantech ventures helping to drive the transition to a net zero economy.

On November 6, we celebrated this milestone in Vancouver, BC, alongside Foresight Canada, international investors, industry leaders, and innovators from across the Canadian cleantech community.

“We are thrilled to be selected by Foresight as one of Canada’s top investible Cleantech ventures, and the exposure this brings to our investors and customers,” states Andriyko Herchak, CEO

Thank you to everyone who continues to support our journey toward a more resilient, sustainable future.

Meet all the 2024 Foresight 50: https://foresightcac.com/foresight-50. Congratulations to the other honourees!

About waterStrider Treatment Inc.

waterStrider is a Canadian-based, privately owned Cleantech company that can remove dissolved metals and other toxic contaminants using waterStrider’s suite of patented and patent pending technologies that no one else uses. The waterStrider solution can provide major operational and environmental improvements with significantly lower capital and operating costs.

For more information about the company, please contact:

Andriyko Herchak, CEO

info@waterstridertmt.com

www.waterstridertmt.com