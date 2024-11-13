Dundee Corporation Executes on Key Strategic Initiatives and Announces Q3 Profit

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Dundee is pleased to announce a strong and transformative quarter, marked by broad positive performance in our core investment portfolio and key initiatives that further align our capital structure with our long-term growth objectives." said Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation. “During the quarter, we sold 11 million shares of our position in G Mining Ventures Corp. for proceeds of $95.9 million, which was partially used to redeem both classes of our preferred shares and substantially pay down our outstanding loan balance. The redemption of the preferred shares is a significant milestone, enhancing our financial flexibility and positioning the company for continued, sustainable growth for the long-term. In addition, we backstopped an $8.0 million rights offering for Maritime Resources Corp. to support the company’s strategic plan to substantially derisk the restart of the Hammerdown Mine and, in the process, increased our ownership interest in the company to 43% on an undiluted basis. Furthermore, we have continued to make progress on divesting our non-core assets with the sale of our flow-through funds. This will further streamline our operations and, importantly, allow us to place even greater focus on executing our core strategy."

“Our success in the current quarter underscores the strength of our core strategy, driven by strong investment performance amidst record gold prices and continued progress on cost reduction efforts. We foresee numerous opportunities on the horizon, as the market, in our opinion, continues to undervalue companies engaged in the discovery and development of high-quality precious metals, as well as base metals and strategic resources. We see a compelling value proposition in the disconnect between metals prices and mining stocks. Given the opportunity set we are seeing, while we have more ideas than capital, we remain very focused on our core asset base. We are committed to long-term investments in high-quality projects, acting as advisors and partners to our investee companies to maximize asset value and achieve their full potential.”

Mr. Goodman concluded: “The entire team at Dundee continues to work diligently to implement and execute our strategy across all fronts. I am encouraged by our ability to sustain and grow our momentum in 2024 as we look forward to the opportunities ahead of us. Our team remains committed to growing the core business, and positioning Dundee to deliver long-term, sustainable value for our stakeholders, shareholders and partners. I would like to thank the entire team for their hard work in navigating a time of continued evolution.”

SOLID THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2024 RESULTS

In August 2024, the Corporation sold 11,000,000 shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. (“GMIN”) for net proceeds to the Corporation of $95.9 million. The Corporation continues to hold 2,919,921 shares of GMIN.

Upon the sale of GMIN, the Corporation partially repaid $14.0 million of its outstanding loan with Earlston Investments Corp.

In September 2024, the Corporation paid an aggregate of $46.7 million to exercise its option to redeem all its outstanding Preference Shares Series 2 and Preference Shares Series 3 at a price of $25.00 per share and pay the final associated dividends, saving the Corporation approximately over $4.0 million per annum in dividend and associated tax payments.





In September 2024, Dundee backstopped an $8.0 million rights offering for Maritime Resources Corp. (“Maritime”) and made purchases pursuant to private agreements to acquire approximately 253.0 million common shares of the company and increase our undiluted ownership interest to 43%. The Corporation earned 33.2 million compensation warrants for backstopping the rights offering.





Reported net income from portfolio investments for the third quarter of 2024 of $10.1 million (2023 – loss of $24.7 million). The key drivers of performance during the quarter included a $5.8 million market appreciation in the Corporation’s investment in Ausgold Limited (“Ausgold”), a $4.9 million investment gain in Saturn Metals Limited (“Saturn”) and a $4.6 million investment gain in Greenheart Gold Inc. (“Greenheart”). For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net income from portfolio investments of $68.0 million (2023 – loss of $22.2 million). The top performer of 2024 was the $53.6 million fair value gain in Reunion Gold Corporation.





On October 7, 2024, the Corporation announced the completion of the sale of 8,000 shares of TauRx to a private investor at a price of US$125.00 per share for proceeds of US$1.0 million (Cdn$1.4 million).





Reported consolidated general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of $4.3 million (2023 – $4.6 million). Excluding share-based compensation of $0.8 million (2023 – $0.5 million), consolidated general and administrative expenses declined 16% year-over-year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation reported consolidated general and administrative expenses of $12.5 million (2023 – $13.6 million).





Reported net earnings attributable to owners of the Corporation for the third quarter of 2024 of $7.3 million (2023 – loss of $26.5 million), or earnings of $0.07 per share (2023 – a loss of $0.31 per share). For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net earnings attributable to owners of the Corporation of $67.3 million (2023 – loss of $36.0 million), or earnings of $0.73 per share (2023 – a loss of $0.43 per share).



SEGMENTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Mining Investments

In the third quarter of 2024, the Corporation reported net earnings before taxes from the mining investments segment of $10.4 million (2023 – loss of $23.3 million). Performance from the mining portfolio investments generated income of $9.0 million (2023 – loss of $25.6 million), which is included in net earnings or loss from this segment. Notable performers during the quarter include gains of $5.8 million in Ausgold, $4.9 million in Saturn and $4.6 million in Greenheart, respectively, offset by a $9.8 million loss in GMIN. The share of income from equity accounted mining investments during the third quarter of 2024 was $0.7 million (2023 – $3,000).

During the first nine months of 2024, the Corporation reported net earnings before taxes from the mining investments segment of $65.8 million (2023 – loss of $22.4 million). Performance from the mining investments portfolio contributed $65.1 million (2023 – loss of $22.7 million) to net earnings or loss before taxes in this segment. The key driver of performance during this period was a $53.6 million market appreciation in the Corporation’s investment in Reunion Gold Corporation. The share of loss from equity accounting mining investments during the first nine months 2024 was $0.1 million (2023 – $1.9 million).

Corporate and others

The Corporation reported pre-tax losses from the corporate and others segment, including non-core subsidiaries, of $2.0 million (2023 – $3.5 million) during the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the first nine months of 2024, the corporate and others segment reported pre-tax earnings of $6.0 million (2023 – loss of $11.7 million).

The fair value of non-mining portfolio investments in the corporate and others segment increased by $1.2 million (2023 – $0.9 million) during the third quarter of the current year. The fair value of portfolio investments in this segment increased by $2.8 million (2023 – $0.5 million) during the first nine months of 2024.

In the third quarter, the segment’s non-mining equity accounted investments reported pre-tax earnings of $0.7 million (2023 – loss of $0.6 million). During the same period, the segment’s subsidiaries reported pre-tax losses of $0.4 million (2023 – $1.1 million). During the first nine months of 2024, the segment’s non-mining equity accounted investments and subsidiaries reported pre-tax losses of $0.4 million (2023 – $2.1 million) and $1.2 million (2023 – $3.1 million), respectively.

Mining Services

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the mining services segment, comprised of the Corporation’s 78%-owned subsidiary, Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. (“Dundee Technologies”), reported a pre-tax loss of $0.8 million (2023 – $0.6 million). During the first nine months of 2024, Dundee Technologies incurred a pre-tax loss of $3.4 million (2023 – $3.1 million).

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ON A PER SHARE BASIS

Carrying value as at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Mining Investments Portfolio investments $ 96,530 $ 126,671 Equity accounted investments 27,262 15,731 Royalty 18,921 18,921 142,713 161,323 Corporate and Others Corporate 39,418 18,342 Portfolio investments ‒ other 71,311 68,482 Equity accounted investments ‒ other 26,921 28,874 Real estate joint ventures 2,977 2,852 Subsidiaries 4,862 7,738 145,489 126,288 Mining Services Subsidiaries 3,036 2,439 Equity accounted investment - 98 3,036 2,537 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 291,238 $ 290,148 Less: Shareholders' equity attributable to holders of: Preference Shares, series 2 - (27,667 ) Preference Shares, series 3 - (18,125 ) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A SUBORDINATE SHARES AND CLASS B SHARES OF THE CORPORATION $ 291,238 $ 244,356 Number of shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding: Class A Subordinate Shares 86,279,255 85,832,805 Class B Shares 3,114,491 3,114,491 Total number of shares issued and outstanding 89,393,746 88,947,296 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ON A PER SHARE BASIS * $ 3.26 $ 2.75

* Shareholders' Equity on a per share basis is calculated as total shareholders' equity per the financial statements, less the carrying amount of Preference shares, series 2 and series 3, and divided by the total number of Class A and Class B shares issued and outstanding.

The Corporation’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements as at and for three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, along with the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) and may be viewed by interested parties under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca or the Corporation’s website at www.dundeecorporation.com.

