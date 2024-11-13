Northland Power Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Baltic Power, Hai Long and Oneida projects continue to make construction progress

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) reported today financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All dollar amounts set out herein are in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

“Northland’s third quarter results were negatively impacted by the Gemini cable outage and lower offshore wind production but on a full year basis Northland continues to remain on track to achieve our full year guidance, given the strong performance in the first half of the year,” said John Brace, Northland’s Interim President and CEO. “We continue to make progress on our three construction projects in Taiwan, Poland and Canada. Following the regrettable safety incident in August, construction of the Hai Long onshore substation is progressing according to its recovery plans. We also have a number of exciting development opportunities in core markets across our development pipeline.”

Third Quarter Highlights

Financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were lower compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower production at offshore wind facilities and lower revenue from the Spanish portfolio. This decrease was partially offset by the contribution from the New York onshore wind projects that achieved commercial operations in October 2023 and higher revenue from EBSA due to growth in asset base and rate escalations.

Financial Results

Sales decreased to $491 million from $513 million in 2023.

decreased to $491 million from $513 million in 2023. Gross Profit decreased to $444 million from $458 million in 2023.

decreased to $444 million from $458 million in 2023. Net Loss was $191 million compared to net income of $43 million in 2023.

was $191 million compared to net income of $43 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) decreased to $228 million from $267 million in 2023.

(a non-IFRS measure) decreased to $228 million from $267 million in 2023. Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share (a non-IFRS measure) decreased to $0.08 from $0.25 in 2023.

(a non-IFRS measure) decreased to $0.08 from $0.25 in 2023. Free Cash Flow per share (a non-IFRS measure) decreased to $0.00 from $0.14 in 2023.

The following table presents key IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures and operational results. Sales, gross profit, operating income and net income, as reported under IFRS, include consolidated results of entities not wholly owned by Northland, whereas Northland’s non-IFRS financial measures include only Northland’s proportionate ownership interest.

Summary of Consolidated Results (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 FINANCIALS Sales $ 490,503 $ 513,290 $ 1,774,397 $ 1,606,558 Gross profit 444,489 458,316 1,625,319 1,454,687 Operating income 98,127 146,188 596,321 521,355 Net income (loss) (190,733 ) 42,987 220,920 171,786 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (178,162 ) 36,166 143,531 110,401 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) (2) 227,756 267,258 949,812 851,212 Cash provided by operating activities 195,923 148,005 669,337 649,345 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (a non-IFRS measure) (2) 19,447 63,917 313,771 306,690 Free Cash Flow (a non-IFRS measure) (2) 1,189 36,316 269,984 232,297 Cash dividends paid 50,210 52,137 151,204 153,332 Total dividends declared (1) $ 77,422 $ 76,036 $ 231,182 $ 227,101 Per Share Weighted average number of shares — basic and diluted (000s) 257,873 253,279 256,673 252,152 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders — basic and diluted $ (0.70 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 Adjusted Free Cash Flow — basic (a non-IFRS measure) (2) $ 0.08 $ 0.25 $ 1.22 $ 1.22 Free Cash Flow — basic (a non-IFRS measure) (2) $ 0.00 $ 0.14 $ 1.05 $ 0.92 Total dividends declared $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.90 ENERGY VOLUMES Electricity production in gigawatt hours (GWh) 2,196 2,172 8,210 7,027 (1) Represents total dividends paid to common shareholders, including dividends in cash or in shares under Northland’s dividend reinvestment plan. (2) See Forward-Looking Statements and Non-IFRS Financial Measures below.



Third Quarter Results Summary

Offshore wind facilities

Electricity production for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by 10% or 81GWh compared to the same quarter of 2023. This was primarily due to export cable damage at Gemini, and higher unpaid curtailments related to negative prices and grid outages, partially offset by higher wind resource at German offshore wind facilities.

Sales of $213 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 8% or $18 million, compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the lower production by $26 million, partially offset by a $7 million P&I factor adjustment and various other items.

Adjusted EBITDA of $108 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 15% or $19 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, due to the same factors as noted above.

An important indicator for performance of offshore wind facilities is the current and historical average power production of the facility. The following table summarizes actual electricity production and the historical average, high and low, for the quarter of each offshore facility:

Three months ended September 30, 2024 (1) 2023 (1) Historical

Average (2) Historical

High (2) Historical

Low (2) Electricity production (GWh) Gemini 377 467 440 524 377 Nordsee One 190 176 190 220 173 Deutsche Bucht 166 172 171 185 163 Total (2) 733 815 (1) Includes GWh produced and attributed to paid curtailments. (2) Represents the historical power production since the commencement of commercial operation of the respective facility (2017 for Gemini and Nordsee One and 2020 for Deutsche Bucht) and excludes unpaid curtailments.

In June 2024, one of Gemini’s export cables was damaged and taken out of service. On September 4, 2024, the cable was successfully repaired and energized, bringing Gemini back to full operations safely and without incident. During the repair, Gemini’s production continued via the second export cable. This was determined to be an isolated event and is expected to have a minimal impact on the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the full year, respectively, net of insurance proceeds, which are anticipated to be received by the end of the year.

Onshore renewable facilities

Electricity production was 20% or 86GWh higher than the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the contribution from the New York onshore wind projects that achieved commercial operations in October 2023, and higher wind resource at the Canadian and Spanish onshore renewable facilities, partially offset by lower solar resource at the Spanish onshore renewable facilities.

Sales of $116 million were 1% or $2 million lower than the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower revenue from the Spanish facilities and Canadian onshore facilities, partially offset by the contribution from the New York onshore wind projects. Please refer to the MD&A for a further breakdown of Spanish portfolio revenue by component.

Adjusted EBITDA of $82 million was 8% or $7 million lower than the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to operating cost from New York onshore wind projects, in addition to the same factors as above.

Natural gas facilities

Electricity production of 944GWh for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was largely in line with the same quarter of 2023.

Sales of $74 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 8% or $6 million as compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower natural gas prices resulting in lower energy rates.

Adjusted EBITDA of $40 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was largely in line with the same quarter of 2023.

Utility

Sales of $85 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased 9% or $7 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the growth in asset base and rate escalations.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased 18% or $5 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the same factors as above.

Consolidated statement of income (loss)

General and administrative (“G&A”) costs of $30 million in the third quarter increased $8 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased personnel costs relating to one-time management changes and restructuring of operating and corporate functions.

Development costs of $18 million decreased $16 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to focused spending on development activities and timing of the expenditures.

Finance costs of $108 million increased 22% or $20 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the contribution from New York onshore wind projects, partially offset by scheduled repayments on facility-level loans.

Fair value loss on financial instruments was $100 million, primarily due to net movement in the fair value of derivatives related to interest rate and foreign exchange contracts.

Foreign exchange gain of $9 million in the third quarter was primarily due to unrealized gain from fluctuations in the closing foreign exchange rates.

Other income was $19 million lower than the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to gains associated with the partial sell-down of development assets in 2023.

Net loss of $191 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $43 million in the same quarter of 2023, was primarily as a result of the factors described above.

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (190,733 ) $ 42,987 $ 220,920 $ 171,786 Adjustments: Finance costs, net 91,852 72,421 240,876 210,699 Gemini interest income 1,974 (150 ) 5,683 6,112 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (6,065 ) 18,682 125,552 94,706 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 156,519 147,924 466,547 438,981 Amortization of contracts and intangible assets 14,823 14,463 43,650 42,505 Fair value (gain) loss on derivative contracts 98,933 43,711 98,925 106,714 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (8,734 ) (11,514 ) (7,069 ) (36,162 ) Fair value adjustment relating to disposal group classified as held for sale — — 43,884 — Elimination of non-controlling interests (40,302 ) (53,380 ) (204,216 ) (186,389 ) Finance lease (lessor) (1,115 ) (1,349 ) (3,524 ) (4,318 ) Share of (profit) loss from joint ventures 112,823 (2,219 ) (20,629 ) 14,250 Others (1) (2,219 ) (4,318 ) (60,787 ) (7,672 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 227,756 $ 267,258 $ 949,812 $ 851,212 (1) Others primarily include Northland’s share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investees, gain on sale of La Lucha solar facility and other expenses (income). (2) See Forward-Looking Statements and Non-IFRS Financial Measures below.

Adjusted EBITDA of $228 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 15% or $40 million compared to the same quarter of 2023. The significant factors decreasing Adjusted EBITDA include:

$19 million in gains from partial sell-down of development assets in 2023;

$19 million decrease in operating results at the offshore wind facilities, primarily due to export cable damage at Gemini, and higher unpaid curtailments related to negative prices and grid outages at German offshore wind facilities, as described above; and

$9 million decrease in the contribution from the Spanish renewables portfolio, as described above.

The factor partially offsetting the decrease in the Adjusted EBITDA was:

$8 million increase due to contribution of New York Wind onshore facilities and higher operating results at EBSA, as described above.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles cash flow from operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 195,923 $ 148,005 $ 669,337 $ 649,345 Adjustments: Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 49,418 99,938 348,393 234,963 Non-expansionary capital expenditures (1,844 ) (369 ) (3,483 ) (1,268 ) Restricted funding for major maintenance, debt and decommissioning reserves 20 (582 ) (12,145 ) (3,235 ) Interest (57,171 ) (43,341 ) (201,586 ) (182,951 ) Scheduled principal repayments on facility debt (44,805 ) (55,677 ) (373,867 ) (381,319 ) Funds set aside (utilized) for scheduled principal repayments (140,914 ) (149,854 ) (148,788 ) (158,020 ) Preferred share dividends (1,551 ) (1,527 ) (4,662 ) (4,530 ) Consolidation of non-controlling interests 10,147 (3,533 ) (73,444 ) (65,186 ) Investment income (1) 6,875 5,041 20,097 22,311 Others (2) (14,909 ) 38,215 50,132 122,187 Free Cash Flow (3) $ 1,189 $ 36,316 $ 269,984 $ 232,297 Add back: Growth expenditures 18,258 31,914 43,787 86,151 Less: Historical growth expenditures’ recovery due to sell-down — (4,313 ) — (11,758 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (3) $ 19,447 $ 63,917 $ 313,771 $ 306,690 (1) Investment income includes Gemini interest income and repayment of Gemini subordinated debt. (2) Others mainly include the effect of foreign exchange rates and hedges, interest rate hedge, Nordsee One interest on shareholder loans, share of joint venture project development costs, acquisition costs, lease payments, interest income, Northland’s share of Adjusted Free Cash Flow from equity accounted investees, gain on sale of La Lucha solar facility, interest on corporate-level debt raised to finance capitalized growth projects and other non-cash expenses adjusted in working capital excluded from Free Cash Flow in the period. (3) See Forward-Looking Statements and Non-IFRS Financial Measures below.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $19 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 70% or $44 million lower than the same quarter of 2023.

The significant factors decreasing Adjusted Free Cash Flow were:

$49 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA (gross of growth expenditures) primarily due to the factors described above; and

$7 million decrease from foreign exchange and interest rate hedges, and other settlements.

The factor partially offsetting the decrease in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was:

$12 million decrease in scheduled debt repayments on facility-level loans, mainly at the Spanish portfolio.

Free Cash Flow, which is reduced by growth expenditures, totaled $1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and was $35 million lower than the same quarter of 2023, due to the same factors as Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 227,756 $ 267,258 $ 949,812 $ 851,212 Adjustments: Scheduled debt repayments (150,184 ) (166,900 ) (426,987 ) (450,443 ) Interest expense (48,176 ) (43,859 ) (144,964 ) (143,019 ) Current taxes (21,861 ) (26,212 ) (127,981 ) (90,902 ) Non-expansionary capital expenditure (1,602 ) (358 ) (3,063 ) (1,078 ) Utilization (funding) of maintenance and decommissioning reserves 108 (583 ) (10,871 ) (3,228 ) Lease payments, including principal and interest (6,297 ) (1,783 ) (9,678 ) (6,312 ) Preferred dividends (1,551 ) (1,526 ) (4,662 ) (4,529 ) Foreign exchange hedge gain (loss) — 747 12,891 31,035 Others (1) 2,996 9,532 35,487 49,561 Free Cash Flow (2) $ 1,189 $ 36,316 $ 269,984 $ 232,297 Add Back: Growth expenditures 18,258 31,914 43,787 86,151 Less: Historical growth expenditures’ recovery due to sell-down — (4,313 ) — (11,758 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (2) $ 19,447 $ 63,917 $ 313,771 $ 306,690 (1) Others mainly include repayment of Gemini subordinated debt, gain on sale of La Lucha solar facility, interest rate and foreign currency hedge settlements, and interest received on third-party loans to partners. (2) See Forward-Looking Statements and Non-IFRS Financial Measures below.

Significant Events and Updates

Renewables Growth:

Construction Update on Hai Long, Baltic Power and Oneida – The Hai Long project continued to make progress. Offshore construction at the project is advancing, with the completion of installation of both offshore substation foundation jackets, the first offshore substation topside, and two of three export cables. As planned, the project completed the installation of pin piles and turbine jacket foundations at approximately half of the turbine locations, which are ready for turbine installation in 2025, further de-risking the project. The fabrication of turbine components continues, including completion of the first sets of towers, generators and nacelles. On August 20, 2024, an incident occurred at the onshore substation due to a leak of carbon dioxide from the fire suppression system, which resulted in three fatalities. The project team is cooperating with local authorities to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of personnel and the surrounding community. The onshore substation construction work was initially suspended but is now progressing according to its recovery plans. First power is expected in the second half of 2025 with full commercial operations expected to commence in 2026/2027, according to schedule. Overall project cost is aligned with original expectations.



The Baltic Power project continues to make progress on fabrication of onshore and offshore substations, foundations, export cables, multiple turbine components and inter-array cables. This quarter marked the fabrication completion of the first sets of monopile foundations and transition pieces, which are ready to be delivered to the project. Construction of the onshore substation and the operations and management building are progressing. Major in-water construction activity is expected to start in early 2025. Full commercial operations are expected to commence in the latter half of 2026, according to schedule. Overall project cost is aligned with original expectations.



The Oneida project continues to make progress with its construction activities. The high-voltage transformers have arrived at site, and all cabling and grid interconnection works are being finalized. Commissioning activities have commenced. Full commercial operations are expected to commence in 2025, according to schedule. Overall project cost is aligned with original expectations.

Other Growth Activity – Northland continues to make progress on its development activities in its core markets. For example, Northland signed a 15-year bilateral offtake agreement for 100% of the battery energy storage capacity from the Jurassic BESS project in Alberta with members of the Alberta Schools Commodities Purchasing Consortium. This is the first offtake agreement of its kind in Canada for a battery storage project and is a key milestone in the advancement of Northland’s Alberta portfolio.

– Northland continues to make progress on its development activities in its core markets. For example, Northland signed a 15-year bilateral offtake agreement for 100% of the battery energy storage capacity from the Jurassic BESS project in Alberta with members of the Alberta Schools Commodities Purchasing Consortium. This is the first offtake agreement of its kind in Canada for a battery storage project and is a key milestone in the advancement of Northland’s Alberta portfolio. Increase in Corporate Credit Facility – During the quarter, Northland increased the size of its corporate revolving credit facility from $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion to continue to enhance available liquidity and support future growth opportunities in its core markets. Northland currently has available liquidity of $1.1 billion.

– During the quarter, Northland increased the size of its corporate revolving credit facility from $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion to continue to enhance available liquidity and support future growth opportunities in its core markets. Northland currently has available liquidity of $1.1 billion. Corporate credit rating re-affirmed – Credit rating agencies Standard & Poor and Fitch Ratings re-affirmed Northland’s corporate credit rating in 2024 at BBB (Stable).

2024 Financial Outlook

Northland’s outlook is underpinned by its commitment to operational excellence, prudent growth in key global markets and focus on the Company's three major renewable construction programs, ensuring their successful execution.

To prepare for further growth, the Company also continues to be active in pursuing various development opportunities in its core markets.

As of November 13, 2024, management’s 2024 financial outlook remains within the guidance range. This outlook reflects Northland’s commitment to strong operational performance, with key financial projections for 2024 including expected Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.50. Furthermore, projected Free Cash Flow per share for 2024 is expected to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.30, reflecting the Company’s commitment to prudent financial management.

It is important to note that while Northland is confident in its outlook, it remains subject to the Forward-Looking Statements set forth herein as well as the Risk Factors outlined in Northland’s most recent Annual Information Form dated February 21, 2024 (“2023 AIF”).

