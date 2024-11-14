Franklin Resources, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BEN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Franklin Resources investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 21, 2024, Franklin Resources submitted a current report to the SEC, announcing the appointment of a single Chief Investment Officer at its subsidiary, Western Asset Management. This move came as a replacement for Ken Leech, the former co-Chief Investment Officer, who had been on a leave of absence. The report also disclosed that Ken Leech had received a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff. In light of Leech's leave, the company determined that discontinuing its Macro Opportunities strategy was in the best interest of its clients.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising