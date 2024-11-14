Belships ASA: Report 3rd quarter 2024

SOLID RESULT AND DIVIDEND AMIDST INCREASED MARKET UNCERTAINTY

HIGHLIGHTS

EBITDA of USD 27.0m including USD 1.5m from Norwegian Bulk Carriers

Net result of USD 19.3m

Declared dividend of NOK 0.50 per share, in addition to the extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share paid in October

Sold two debt-free Supramax vessels (2016-built) for a total of USD 56.6m with a book gain of USD 6.5m

First newbuilding BELGRACE was delivered in September and entered a contract of about 18 months at USD 16 500 gross per day

TCE of USD 16 724 gross per day for owned fleet

80 per cent of ship days in Q4 2024 are fixed at USD 16 200 gross per day

37 per cent of ship days in the next four quarters are fixed at USD 16 200 gross per day

Cash breakeven for 2024 of about USD 10 900 per day per vessel

Uniform fleet of 42x Ultramax vessels including 12x newbuildings

Subsequent events

Belships has expanded its newbuilding program with one new 64 000 dwt Ultramax bulk carrier which will be delivered during the second half of 2027. The vessel is leased on similar terms as other lease agreements previously announced, and Belships is not required to make any down payments for this vessel.

USD 8.3m of bank debt has been voluntarily repaid in November, reducing outstanding bank debt to USD 81.0m. After this, no instalments are due before 2026.

Financial results commentary

Belships reports a net result of USD 19.3m compared to USD 18.9m in the previous quarter. The result in both quarters included extraordinary book gains of about USD 6m, which relates to the sale of BELTIDE and BELFRIEND in this quarter and the reorganisation of the operating business in the previous quarter.

Time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) in the quarter were USD 16 724 gross per vessel per day. In comparison, the comparable Baltic Exchange index for Ultramax vessels (BSI-63) averaged USD

16 591 gross per day.

Ship operating expenses amounted to USD 5 514 per vessel per day compared to USD 5 391 per vessel per day year-to-date. The increase in operating expenses is primarily due to a higher number of crew changes in the quarter.

Transactions

BELFRIEND (2016) and BELTIDE (2016) were delivered to their new owners in July and August. A gain of USD 6.5m has been realised. After these sales Belships’ fleet consists solely of modern Ultramax bulk carriers.

Following the reorganisation of our operating business, USD 10m cash as part consideration was received in July. A further cash consideration of USD 4m will be received within Q2 2025.

Fleet status

One vessel was drydocked in the quarter. The remaining fleet sailed without significant off-hire with a total of 2 613 on-hire vessel days in the quarter.

Belships’ vessels are not transiting the Red Sea nor the Black Sea, and none of our vessels have been involved in any related incidents.

Contract coverage Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Fixed-rate contracts 80% 41% 15% 14% Average fixed-rate (USD/day) 16 200 16 300 15 900 15 900 Index-linked contracts 15% 31% 22% 18% Open/Uncontracted 5% 28% 63% 68% 100% 100% 100% 100%



Belships currently has 10x vessels chartered out on, index-linked, contracts on varying durations, at an average premium of 103 per cent to the corresponding Baltic index for Ultramax vessels (BSI-63). Belships has the option to convert any portion of the remaining period to a fixed rate, based on the prevailing FFA curve at any given time.

Cash breakeven for 2024 is about USD 10 900 per vessel per day. This includes OPEX, interest and amortisation, G&A and drydocking expenditures.

Newbuildings

Japanese-design 64 000 dwt Ultramax bulk carriers

One further newbuilding agreement has been entered into, to be named BELCARGO.

Updated delivery schedule:

BELFORTUNE expected delivery Q4 2025

BELFOX expected delivery Q4 2025

BELFUTURE expected delivery Q2 2026

BELAVANTI expected delivery Q4 2026

BELTEMPO expected delivery Q4 2026

BELROSSO expected delivery Q1 2027

BELSTAR expected delivery Q3 2027

BELCARGO expected delivery Q3 2027 (new)

BELVICTORY expected delivery Q3 2027

BELNOR expected delivery Q1 2028

BELOCEAN expected delivery Q3 2028

BELFRIEND expected delivery Q3 2028

All vessels are leased on time charter for periods up to a maximum of 7 to 10 years from delivery, with purchase options around current market levels. There is no obligation to purchase any of the vessels. Cash breakeven for the vessels upon delivery is about USD 14 300 per day on average. Belships is not using any equity, therefore this newbuilding program will not have any impact on cash and dividend capacity during the construction period.

The Japanese-design bulk carriers entering the fleet represent the highest quality and lowest fuel consumption available in the market today and will contribute to further reduce Belships’ carbon emissions on an intensity-basis.

Operating business

Norwegian Bulk Carriers (NBC) recorded an EBITDA of USD 1.5m for the quarter. Despite the challenging market conditions NBC continues to contribute to Belships’ profitability and dividend capacity.

The average EBITDA per quarter in the last five years for Norwegian Bulk Carriers has been USD 2.5m.

Sustainability

Belships aims for high standards in corporate governance and is well placed to deliver emission cuts in line with industry ambitions for 2030. Belships publishes a sustainability report on an annual basis (ESG Report) reflecting our commitment to transparency and efforts to meet investor and stakeholder expectations.

Belships was ranked in the top quartile in the Webber Research Report: 2024 ESG Scorecard. The research report aims to identify where each company ranks against its listed peers within the shipping industry.

Financial and corporate matters

At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents totalled USD 153.6m, whilst interest bearing bank debt amounted to USD 89.3m.

Leasing liabilities at the end of the quarter amounted to USD 475.0m, details on a per-vessel basis can be found in disclosure 4 of the financial statement.

All leased vessels are calculated with the assumption that purchase options to acquire the vessels will be exercised. However, Belships has no obligation to acquire any of the leased vessels.

All lease agreements have fixed interest rates for the entire duration of the contracts and all purchase options are denominated in USD.

At the end of the quarter, book value per share amounted to NOK 12.01 (USD 1.14), corresponding to a book equity ratio of 33 per cent. Value-adjusted equity is significantly higher.

Dividend policy

Belships ASA aims to distribute quarterly cash dividends targeting about 50 per cent of net result adjusted for non-recurring items. Other surplus cash flow may be used for accelerated amortisation of debt, share buy-backs or vessel acquisitions considered to be accretive to shareholders’ value.

Dividend payments

Based on the financial result in Q3 2024 the Board declared a dividend payment of NOK 0.50 per share (USD 11.4m in total) equivalent to 59 per cent of the net result.

In addition, an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share was paid out in October.

This brings the total dividends paid out since Q2 2021 to NOK 11.35 per share.

Market highlights

In the third quarter, the Baltic index for Ultramax vessels (BSI-63) averaged USD 16 591 per day - down from USD 17 065 per day in the preceding quarter. This new Ultramax index will replace the Baltic Supramax Index (BSI-58) which averaged USD 14 542 per day in the same quarter.

According to Fearnleys, preliminary estimates for Q3 2024 shipment volumes were 283 million tonnes, down from the all-time high of 289 million tonnes in Q2 2024. Comparing with the same quarter last year, volumes of steel products and other minor bulks were higher, whereas iron ore, coal, fertilizers, and grains saw year-on-year declines.

Port congestion, as measured by the average waiting time in port for ships to discharge, fell slightly compared to the second quarter. However, waiting time in port for ships to load increased by as much as the waiting time in discharge ports fell. The total average voyage duration was similar to that of the second quarter staying at comparable levels. Average vessel speeds remain relatively low, this seems to follow a trend over the past several years of decreasing normal sailing speeds.

46x Supra/Ultramax vessels were delivered in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 48x vessels in the second quarter, according to Fearnleys. 36x vessels remain to be delivered in 2024. The number of ships delivered per quarter compares to an existing fleet of Supra/Ultramax vessels on the water today of about 4 100 in total. Fleet growth has increased slightly in the last months, to 4.2 per cent. This rate of fleet growth can be expected to increase towards 5.0 per cent in 2025, then decrease again in 2026 and 2027. The total dry bulk orderbook to existing fleet ratio stands at just below 10.0 per cent, which is still at historical lows.

Relatively low newbuilding activity for dry bulk continues, as higher prices, full orderbooks, and continued high demand for other vessel segments dictate the position with shipyards. Lack of conviction and alternatives for fuel and propulsion systems also appear to restrain new orders to some extent.

Available delivery positions with reputable shipyards appear increasingly distant, with some new orders being reported in 2027 and 2028. A potential lead time of four years for a bulk carrier is unprecedented.

Outlook

The average spot market rate for Ultramax vessels according to the Baltic Exchange is currently at about USD 13 000, displaying a weak trend in October and November. The FFA market (Forward Freight Agreements) currently indicates a market average of around USD 14 000 for the next twelve months. Ship values have showed softer development in the fourth quarter. Modern and economical vessels continue to be in higher demand than older vintages.

Belships has fixed-rate contract coverage for 80 per cent of ship days in Q4 2024 at about USD

16 200 per day, and 37 per cent of ship days in the next four quarters at about USD 16 200 per day. All period contracts are fixed with highly reputable and recognised charterers.

Belships financing has been secured for many years ahead, and most of the debt is with fixed interest rates significantly below current market levels. Belships is therefore able to combine meaningful leverage with a low cash breakeven. There is significant inherent value in the lease agreements, which also includes the newbuilding program.

With 12x Ultramax newbuildings under construction for delivery between 2025 and 2028, Belships will be taking delivery of new vessels whilst the orderbook and the rate of supply growth approaches the lowest levels in 30 years. We believe the best way for Belships to approach the green shift is to own and operate the most efficient vessels currently available, with a financing structure that gives unparalleled optionality and flexibility.

Over the next four years, Belships has a very flexible position where the company can decide to either utilise the newbuilding program for growth, or as replacement for existing tonnage. In case of the latter, this would potentially free up substantial capital.

We are focused on financial discipline and returning capital to our shareholders. A competitive return for our shareholders is to be obtained through an increase in the value of the company’s shares and the payment of dividends, as measured by the total return.

Based on Belships’ current contract coverage and market expectations, we expect to generate free cash flow and continue to pay quarterly dividends.

14 November 2024

THE BOARD OF BELSHIPS ASA

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

