Offentliggørelse af finansiel kalender for 2025

Investornyhed
14. november 2024

04. februar Frist for modtagelse af dagsordensforslag til generalforsamlingen
21. februar Årsrapport 2024
19. marts Generalforsamling
09. maj Delårsrapport 1. kvartal 2025
15. august Delårsrapport 2. kvartal 2025
19. november Delårsrapport 3. kvartal 2025


Kontakt

Investorer
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Presse        
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

