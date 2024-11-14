Investornyhed
14. november 2024
Offentliggørelse af finansiel kalender for 2025
|04. februar
|Frist for modtagelse af dagsordensforslag til generalforsamlingen
|21. februar
|Årsrapport 2024
|19. marts
|Generalforsamling
|09. maj
|Delårsrapport 1. kvartal 2025
|15. august
|Delårsrapport 2. kvartal 2025
|19. november
|Delårsrapport 3. kvartal 2025
Kontakt
Investorer
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Presse
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com
Vedhæftet fil