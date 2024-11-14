Release of financial calendar for 2025

Investor News
14 November 2024

Release of financial calendar for 2025 

04 February Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
21 February 2024 Annual Report
19 March Annual General Meeting
09 May Interim Report, Q1 2025
15 August Interim Report, Q2 2025
19 November Interim Report, Q3 2025


Contact

Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Press        
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com