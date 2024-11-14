Investor News
14 November 2024
Release of financial calendar for 2025
|04 February
|Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
|21 February
|2024 Annual Report
|19 March
|Annual General Meeting
|09 May
|Interim Report, Q1 2025
|15 August
|Interim Report, Q2 2025
|19 November
|Interim Report, Q3 2025
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com