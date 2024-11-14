Vect-Horus Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Jean-Christophe Dantonel as New Member

PRESS RELEASE

Marseille, France, November 14, 2024 - Vect-Horus, a privately held biotechnology company that designs and develops molecular vectors that facilitate the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced the appointment of the accomplished scientist and business professional Jean-Christophe Dantonel as a member of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Dantonel brings over two decades of profound expertise in biological sciences, project management, and clinical research to his new role. He has extensive experience in academia, research, governance and business and is recognized for his exceptional contributions in advancing biotech projects and driving groundbreaking research initiatives.

“I am delighted to welcome Jean-Christophe Dantonel to Vect-Horus. He brings key skills to our company at an important stage of its development, with a combination of clinical research and business experience which will be invaluable as we innovate to develop vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic and imaging agents to enhance their efficacy,” said Alexandre Tokay, co-founder and CEO of Vect-Horus. “We are very much looking forward to working together with Jean-Christophe as we continue to advance our business and work towards new key partnerships, building on our proven track record of successful major licensing agreements, such as with Novo Nordisk and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.”

“Vect-Horus has demonstrated longevity and solidity that are rare among young biotech companies. This undeniably demonstrates the quality of science and the know-how of the teams. Positioned in a market with enormous potential, Vect-Horus has demonstrated its ability to forge demanding partnerships. It is with great pleasure that I join the Vect-Horus Board of Directors to contribute to this ambition,” said Jean-Christophe Dantonel.

Dr. Dantonel is Board Member at ophthalmological digital health company Tilak Healthcare and Managing Partner of medical venture capital firm iBionext and was previously Board Member at EUROAPI. He was previously a Counselor at France’s Ministry of Higher Education and Research and spent six years with the French biomedical research institute INSERM as Project Manager, where responsibilities included setting up and following up clinical trials. He holds a PhD in Genetics, Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Strasbourg and an MBA from Sciences Po.

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain, and to tumors. Founded in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), formerly headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder of the company. Vect-Horus has 42 employees (most in R&D).

To learn more about Vect-Horus, visit www.vect-horus.com.

