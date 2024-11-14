Lin-gang Exhibition Area Becomes Innovation Highlight of 7th CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lin-gang Exhibition Area has become the highlight of the Seventh China International Import Expo thanks to its fruitful achievements in globalization and the numerous cases of new quality productive forces on display. By November 10 when the CIIE closed, the exhibition area, which hosts 68 companies from 19 countries and regions, had hosted 19 events and attracted about 60,000 visitors per day. Many industrial and trade cooperation deals were achieved.

During the CIIE, the Lingang Group signed contracts with Plansee, Kognic and Jetway which included cooperations in advanced performance materials and integrated circuits. The exhibition area also hosted events on behalf of the tenants in parks operated by the Lingang Group, including those between MAKA Systems GmbH and China National Building Material, Innovation Center Denmark and Caohejing Hi-tech Park as well as that between Xellar Biosystems and its partners.

The MAKA System reached a deal of EUR 2.05 million with China National Building Material. Song Zhijia, vice president of MAKA, said: "Another client from Hangzhou was impressed by our equipment on display. We were invited to visit the client in Hangzhou and might reach a deal in the future."

As the major developer of the Lin-gang Special Area and an exhibitor recruitment partner of the CIIE, the Lingang Group accelerated its globalization progress during the Expo. On November 7, the Lingang Group signed deals with the Mizuho Bank and the Mizuho Bank (China) to build the Lin-gang Japan Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Industrial Park near the Financial Bay of the Dishui Lake.

On the same day, the Lingang Group also signed an agreement with Gaw Capital and Expo City Dubai on the Dubai Expo Life Science Park project.

New quality productive force is the theme of the Lin-gang Exhibition Area. Greenlyzer displayed the world's first industrial-level super-large anion exchange membrane electrolyzer which will have a profound impact on the global hydrogen production industry. project44, a global supply chain visibility service provider, launched its "Movement China by project44" customized for Chinese clients to help them track global supply chain movement with a visualized solution.

The Lin-gang Exhibition Area also held several forums around fostering the innovation ecosystem. Many world-class service providers from cross-border services, science and innovation incubation and emerging financial service areas provided valuable insights and explored new cooperation opportunities.

Various events around the "Young City for the Youth" theme were also held. On November 5 at the exhibition area, Lamborghini Fashion China unveiled a series of new projects in the Lin-gang Special Area that will appeal to young people, including a Lamborghini-theme hotel, catering services, coffee shops and other lifestyle services.

Besides, the launching ceremony of the Young City for the Youth Alliance attracted many executives and VIP guests from fashion brands, such as Bikuli, Euglena and the Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing. It is set to ignite more innovation inspirations in the Lin-gang Special Area, a youthful city itself.

Jules Thevenon, an international affairs public relations manager in the Lin-gang Special Area, said the inclusive attitudes, complete and welcoming policies, beautiful environment and vibrant vibes have attracted many foreigners to come and start their businesses.

Source: Lingang Group