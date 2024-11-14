Press Release no. 11/2024

UNDP and cBrain Join Forces to Accelerate Africa’s Digital Transformation

Copenhagen, November 14, 2024

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Denmark-based digital solutions provider cBrain today signed an agreement to partner to fast-track digital transformation across Africa. This collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide, drive inclusive growth, and strengthen resilience in African communities through innovative and scalable digital solutions.

The partnership will leverage cBrain’s digital expertise and UNDP’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainable development and digital governance, focusing on key areas that will have immediate and long-lasting impacts across the continent and are essential for Africa’s digital transformation: digital public infrastructure, digital financial inclusion, resilience building, and capacity-building.

It has been agreed to establish a process library at UNDP Resilience Hub in Nairobi. The Process Library will form the platform for developing and scaling best practice solutions for government across the region, using inclusion, capacity, economy, and resilience as key strategic pillars.

Together, the partners will focus on enhancing e-governance and improving public service delivery, allowing governments to efficiently and transparently meet citizens' needs. Expanding digital financial inclusion will also be a priority area to provide underserved populations with access to financial services, boosting economic growth and empowering marginalized communities. The partnership will also foster the integration of digital tools into climate resilience and disaster risk reduction efforts to improve the continent’s ability to adapt to environmental challenges. Capacity building will be included in the key actions to equip government officials and civil society organizations with essential digital skills to drive this transformation. Additionally, UNDP and cBrain will foster knowledge sharing to spread best practices and lessons learned from digital governance initiatives, which is essential to promoting progress and innovation across the continent.

“Digital is the lifeline to opportunity in Africa, and it should not remain a luxury. With the right partners like Denmark and cBrain, we can expand critical access to information and education, and unlock innovation at scale, thus bridging divides and empowering millions to shape a more equal and prosperous future in Africa,” stresses Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant-Secretary General and UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Africa Director. “Leveraging technical expertise and investment from the private sector will be key for Africa’s digital transformation journey”

“cBrain is a leading Danish software company, promoting digitalization as a driver for good governance. Their collaboration with UNDP can help drive the sustainable development and digital transformation across the African continent. This collaboration echoes the spirit of the Danish government’s new Africa strategy which places a strong emphasis on technology, public-private partnerships, democracy, and knowledge sharing” says Stephan Schönemann, Ambassador of Denmark in Nairobi.

“We are excited to collaborate with UNDP to drive digital transformation in Africa,” said Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO of cBrain. “Our mission is to empower governments and citizens with standard digital solutions and best practises from our work with governments around the world, and this future partnership with UNDP will enable us to make a significant impact on the lives of people. By re-using Danish experiences, we can accelerate the digital transformation in Africa.”

This new partnership collaboration includes identifying target projects in selected African countries, integration of AI-driven tools, and the provision of technical assistance and capacity building to governments. This initiative aligns with the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy and the Sustainable Development Goals, establishing it as a model for international collaboration in digital governance.

