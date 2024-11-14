Dewatering Pumps Market to record $11.3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dewatering pumps market is predicted to surpass USD 11.3 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This growth is driven by increasing investments in infrastructure projects worldwide, including roads, bridges, and public transport systems, which require efficient dewatering solutions to ensure site safety and stability. Rising urbanization and the subsequent demand for residential and commercial spaces further boost construction activities.

The mining sector is also a significant contributor to dewatering pumps market expansion, as growing demand for minerals and resources prompts the expansion of mining operations. Dewatering pumps are essential in maintaining safe working conditions and optimizing resource extraction in these environments. Additionally, these pumps play a critical role in agriculture, where they are used to regulate water levels during excessive rainfall, safeguarding crops and promoting productivity. Municipalities are increasingly investing in wastewater treatment solutions due to rapid urbanization, and dewatering pumps are essential for managing rising wastewater volumes. Furthermore, dewatering pumps are vital in the oil and gas industry, particularly for managing water in drilling operations, ensuring safety and efficiency.

The submersible pumps dominated the dewatering pumps market in 2023 with a value of USD 3 billion and are expected to hit USD 4.7 billion by 2032. These pumps are highly efficient in removing large volumes of water from construction sites, mines, and flooded areas. Their versatility, operating across various depths and environments, enhances their appeal across a wide range of sectors.

In terms of capacity, the 3 to 10 HP capacity pumps accounted for approximately 41% share of the dewatering pumps market in 2023, are anticipated to continue growing through 2032. These pumps are favored by contractors for small to medium-sized construction projects owing to their efficiency and moderate power consumption.

North America dewatering pumps market was crossed USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is likely to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2032. Infrastructure improvement projects, supported by federal and state funding, are driving the demand for dewatering solutions in the region. The U.S. market is set to grow at a 5.4% CAGR, as government priorities focus on enhancing roads, bridges, and public transport systems, necessitating reliable groundwater management solutions during construction activities.

