Renewable Battery Storage Market Report 2024: Focus on Application, Battery Type, Connectivity and Region

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024



The growth of the renewable battery storage market is driven by several factors such as the global transition towards cleaner energy being a primary force. As several economies such as the U.S., Germany, China, and India, among others aim to meet carbon reduction targets, there is an increasing shift towards renewable energy sources, which require efficient storage solutions to address the intermittency of solar and wind power. Government policies and incentives are also promoting the adoption of energy storage systems. Moreover, the declining cost of battery technologies, particularly lithium-ion batteries, has made renewable storage solutions more economically viable, accelerating their adoption across different sectors.



The renewable battery storage market presents substantial opportunities, particularly in regions experiencing rapid renewable energy expansion. Several economies such as the U.S., China, and India, investments in grid modernization and renewable energy infrastructure are creating a strong demand for advanced storage solutions.

As renewable energy capacity continues to grow, battery storage will play a crucial role in balancing supply and demand, ensuring a stable energy grid. Additionally, advancements in battery technology, such as solid-state batteries and flow batteries, offer further opportunities for innovation and market expansion, particularly in large-scale energy storage applications.



The Asia-Pacific renewable battery storage market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the region's aggressive adoption of renewable energy sources and government support for clean energy initiatives.

Regional economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading this expansion, fueled by the need to stabilize grids powered by intermittent renewable sources such as wind and solar. For instance, China's investment in renewable infrastructure has been significant, with 121 GW of renewable capacity added in 2021 alone. Japan is also advancing its energy storage capabilities as part of its long-term energy strategy, aiming to improve grid resilience. Additionally, governments in Southeast Asia are ramping up investments in battery storage technologies to support the region's growing renewable energy sector. This growth is further supported by technological advancements and presence of large number of battery manufacturers in the region, making renewable energy storage more accessible and economically viable across the Asia-Pacific.



Key players operating in the renewable battery storage market are ABB, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Siemens Energy, LG Energy Solutions, VRB Energy, and Panasonic. Some of the other key players present in the ecosystem are Tesla, Albemarle, GE Vernova, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls, Fluence, Enphase Energy, Black & Veatch Holding Company, and Hitachi Energy Ltd.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Utility

Others

Segmentation by Battery Type

Lithion-ion

Lead Acid

Flow

Others

Segmentation by Connectivity

Off-Grid

On-Grid

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the global renewable battery storage market, identifying opportunities for market entry, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: This report offers a comprehensive growth and marketing strategy designed specifically for the renewable battery storage market. It presents a targeted approach to identifying specialized market segments, establishing a competitive advantage, and implementing creative marketing initiatives aimed at optimizing market share and financial performance. By harnessing these strategic recommendations, organizations can elevate their market presence, seize emerging prospects, and efficiently propel revenue expansion.



Competitive Strategy: This report crafts a strong competitive strategy tailored to the renewable battery storage market. It evaluates market rivals, suggests methods to stand out, and offers guidance for maintaining a competitive edge. By adhering to these strategic directives, companies can position themselves effectively in the face of market competition, ensuring sustained prosperity and profitability.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview



2. Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Renewable Battery Storage Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Residential

2.3.2 Non-residential

2.3.3 Utility

2.3.4 Others



3. Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Renewable Battery Storage Market (by Battery Type)

3.3.1 Lithion-ion

3.3.2 Lead Acid

3.3.3 Flow

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Renewable Battery Storage Market (by Connectivity)

3.4.1 Off-Grid

3.4.2 On-Grid



4. Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America



5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

ABB

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siemens Energy

LG Energy Solutions

VRB Energy

Tesla

Panasonic

Albemarle

GE Vernova

Samsung SDI

Johnson Controls

Fluence

Enphase Energy

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

