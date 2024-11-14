Analysis of Industrial Machine Vision Markets, 2024-2028: Projected to Grow by a Cumulative Revenue of $5.21 Billion, at 9.45% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Machine Vision Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial machine vision market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.21 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by significant cost savings in operation due to process control, increase in need for vision-guided robotic systems, and rise in demand for quality inspection and automation.

The report on the industrial machine vision market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The industrial machine vision market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

PC-based

Smart camera

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the rise in demand for industrial IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial machine vision market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in manufacturing of hybrid and electric cars and growing demand for machine vision systems in automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the industrial machine vision market covers the following areas:

Industrial machine vision market sizing

Industrial machine vision market forecast

Industrial machine vision market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial machine vision market vendors.

Also, the industrial machine vision market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adimec Advanced Image Systems B.V.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

AOS Technologies AG

Basler AG

Baumer Holding AG

Cognex Corp.

Datalogic S.p.A.

Edmund Optics Inc.

IFM Electronic GmbH

iX Cameras Ltd.

JAI AS

Keyence Corp.

Nippon Electro Sensory Devices Co. Ltd.

OMRON Corp.

Optronis GmbH

Sony Group Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbb9uq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.