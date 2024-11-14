U.S. Healthcare Facilities Management Market, Forecast to 2029 - Featuring Profiles of Key Players Sodexo, Aramark, Compass Group, Jones Lang LaSalle, CBRE Group & More

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market by Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market was valued at USD 82.47 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 148.30 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.11%.



The United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market is a rapidly evolving sector that is critical to maintaining the quality and efficiency of healthcare infrastructure across the country. The rise in demand for healthcare facilities management is largely driven by several key factors, including the increasing complexity of healthcare services, stringent regulatory requirements, the growing elderly population, and technological advancements.





One of the most significant drivers of growth in this market is the increasing number of healthcare facilities and the need for their operational efficiency. As healthcare infrastructure expands, particularly due to the rising demand for elder care and chronic disease management, the need for effective facilities management also grows. With the aging population in the U.S., which is expected to continue expanding over the next decade, healthcare facilities must manage the pressures of increased patient volume and maintain high standards of care. This is especially critical as healthcare systems strive to reduce operational costs without compromising quality.



Moreover, technological advancements such as the adoption of smart building systems and integrated software for managing healthcare environments have revolutionized the facilities management landscape. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, data analytics, and cloud-based management systems allows for predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and energy efficiency optimization. These innovations help healthcare facilities operate more sustainably and efficiently, which is crucial in an era of rising energy costs and environmental concerns.



Another important aspect influencing the growth of healthcare facilities management in the U.S. is the regulatory environment. Facilities must comply with rigorous standards set by bodies such as the Joint Commission, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). These organizations mandate strict protocols around infection control, waste management, safety, and patient care environments, driving demand for specialized FM services.



As the healthcare sector continues to shift towards value-based care, where patient outcomes and satisfaction are prioritized, the role of facilities management becomes increasingly important in creating environments that promote healing, safety, and well-being. Consequently, the U.S. Healthcare Facilities Management Market is projected to grow steadily in the coming years, supported by the sector's need for improved efficiency, cost reduction, and technological adoption.



Key Market Drivers:

Aging Population and Increasing Demand for Healthcare Services

Technological Advancements and the Integration of Smart Building Systems

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards

Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

Key Market Challenges:

High Operating Costs

Compliance with Stringent Regulations

Workforce Shortages

Technological Integration and Maintenance

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Pressure:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Smart Building Technologies

Outsourcing of Non-Core Healthcare Facility Functions

Increased Emphasis on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

Regional Insights



Northeast dominated the United States Healthcare Facilities Management market in 2023, due to several contributing factors that align with the region's unique demographic, economic, and healthcare infrastructure characteristics. One of the key drivers is the high concentration of healthcare facilities and leading academic medical centers in the Northeast. States such as New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania are home to some of the most prestigious healthcare institutions, including Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of Pennsylvania Health System. These hospitals require comprehensive and sophisticated facilities management to maintain their complex operations, patient care quality, and compliance with regulatory standards.



Additionally, the region's high population density and aging demographic play a crucial role in the demand for healthcare services. As the population in the Northeast continues to age, the need for well-maintained healthcare facilities increases, further driving the market for specialized management services. The growth of elderly populations often results in a higher demand for long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and assisted living centers, all of which require advanced facilities management to ensure operational efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance.



The Northeast is also characterized by significant government investment in healthcare infrastructure and stringent regulatory frameworks. Healthcare facilities in the region are subject to rigorous safety, hygiene, and operational standards, necessitating a high level of expertise in healthcare facilities management to maintain accreditation and ensure patient safety.



Key Players Profiled in this United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market Report:

Sodexo SA

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc.

ABM Industries Incorporated

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp.

ISS A/S

Mitie Group PLC

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Report Scope



In this report, the United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Service:

Hard Service

Soft Service

By Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centers

Clinics

Long-Term Healthcare Facilities

Others

By Product Type:

Security

Catering

Cleaning

Support

Others

By Region:

Northeast

Southwest

West

Southeast

Midwest

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $82.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $148.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y1u79

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment