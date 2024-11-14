Metal Li-based Battery Casing Market Report 2025-2030 - $521 Million Investment Fuels EV Charging and Alternative-Fuel Infrastructure Growth Across the U.S.

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Li-based Battery Casing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Primary, Rechargeable), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal Li-based battery casing market size is expected to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2030 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2025 to 2030. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the global transition towards smart grids and energy-efficient initiatives. Similarly, this growth is attributed to the demand for energy storage systems in smart grids, which necessitate the use of batteries and, thus, metal casings.



In August 2024, the U.S. government announced USD 521 million in grants to expand EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure across 29 states, eight federally recognized tribes, and Washington, D.C. This initiative includes deploying over 9,200 EV charging ports. It aims to enhance accessibility and reliability for communities nationwide. The new infrastructure will support light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. These funds align with the administration's goal of developing a national network of convenient, affordable, and reliable EV chargers, ensuring drivers can charge near their homes, workplaces, and major travel routes throughout the U.S.



Moreover, the expanding prevalence of electric commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, and delivery vans also drives the demand for durable metal battery casings. These vehicles often require larger battery packs to support their extended driving ranges and operational demands. As a result, the batteries used in electric commercial vehicles need robust protection against mechanical stress, vibrations, and extreme environmental conditions.



Metal casings, particularly steel, provide the necessary strength and durability to protect these large battery packs while ensuring safety and efficiency. With the increasing electrification of public transportation and logistics fleets, the demand for metal casings in this segment is expected to rise, further driving the market.



Metal casings are critical in protecting batteries used in demanding industrial environment such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation. These casings provide structural support and protect against environmental hazards such as moisture, dust, and temperature fluctuations, ensuring reliable battery performance in equipment such as forklifts, robotic systems, and large-scale power storage units.



Sustainability has become a key focus in this market. For example, manufacturers increasingly use recyclable metals such as aluminum for casings, reducing environmental impact. Some companies are also exploring lightweight yet durable alloys that reduce overall material usage, enhancing energy efficiency during transportation and manufacturing processes. This shift toward eco-friendly materials in battery casings reduces waste and supports sustainable energy solutions in industries, particularly in solar and wind power storage applications.



Metal Li-based Battery Casing Market Report Highlights

Based on type, rechargeable batteries held the highest market share of more than 80% in 2023. The growth in this segment is attributed to accelerating demand for lithium-based batteries in vehicles and other energy solutions.

Based on application, the automotive segment is growing a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. Stringent regulations for vehicle emissions and, thus, consumer preference for electric vehicles are likely to play a major role in the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in terms of both volume and revenue. The growth in production of lithium ion batteries in China is anticipated to benefit the market growth.

Europe is likely to emerge as the second largest consumer of battery metal casings fueled by the growing investments for battery production in countries such as Poland, Sweden, Hungary and the UK among others.

The leading players in the Metal Li-based Battery Casing market include:

Constellium

Gestamp

GF Casting Solutions

Granges

Magna International Inc.

Minth Group Co. Ltd.

Nemak

Norsk Hydro ASA

Novelis

Targray

thyssenkrupp AG

UACJ Corporation

