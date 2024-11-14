India Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) Markets Report, 2020-2023 & 2024-2030 with Competitive Analysis of Century Enka, JCT Ltd, Gujarat Polyfilms, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Agarwal Fabtex

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) Market achieved a total market volume of 43.43 thousand Metric Tonnes in 2024 and is poised for strong growth in the forecast period to reach 52.44 thousand Metric Tonnes ion 2030, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.23% through 2030.



The Indian Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) market stands as a vital segment of the country's textile and industrial fabric industry, playing a pivotal role in the production of a wide range of products, including textiles, apparel, and technical fabrics. Nylon filament yarn is a versatile material with applications spanning multiple industries. NFY is a critical component in the production of textiles and apparel. It is widely used to create fabrics for clothing, including hosiery, sportswear, and lingerie. India's growing population and changing fashion preferences contribute significantly to the demand for NFY. NFY finds applications in technical textiles, including automotive fabrics, industrial belting, and tire cords.





As India's automotive and industrial sectors expand, the demand for NFY-based technical textiles has witnessed a notable surge. NFY is employed in the manufacturing of home furnishing products such as upholstery, curtains, and bed linens. As consumers focus on interior aesthetics and home decor, the market for NFY in the home furnishings sector has experienced growth. The supply of NFY in India is sustained through a combination of domestic production and imports. Leading Indian textile manufacturers and synthetic yarn producers operate NFY manufacturing units, ensuring a consistent supply to meet domestic needs.



Domestic production caters to a substantial portion of the market, and India occasionally imports NFY to meet specific demands or address temporary supply gaps. Import sources often include countries with robust textile industries, such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea. The production, distribution, and use of NFY in India are subject to regulatory standards set by government agencies, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Ministry of Textiles. These regulations aim to ensure product quality, safety, and compliance with environmental standards, particularly with regard to textile dyes and chemicals.



The competitive landscape of the Indian NFY market showcases a blend of domestic and international players. Indian textile manufacturers benefit from their deep understanding of local market dynamics, consumer preferences, and established relationships with domestic clients. These companies play a pivotal role in meeting the growing demand for NFY in the textile and apparel industry. International companies from textile-producing nations like China, Taiwan, and South Korea are also active in the Indian market. They either export NFY directly or collaborate with local distributors. This competition stimulates innovation, quality improvement, and competitive pricing, ultimately benefiting end-users.



The cost of raw materials, including nylon polymer, significantly impacts NFY production costs. Fluctuations in raw material prices can affect the profitability of NFY manufacturers. The textile industry, including NFY production, can have implications for environmental sustainability. Complying with stringent environmental regulations and adopting eco-friendly practices is crucial to address these concerns.



The industry is experiencing a growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly NFY production processes. This includes the adoption of green technologies, recycling of nylon materials, and reducing the environmental footprint of production. Researchers are continually exploring new and innovative applications for NFY, extending its usage beyond traditional textile sectors. This includes the development of high-performance NFY variants with improved properties for technical textiles and industrial applications.



Hence, the India NFY market is a vital component of the nation's textile and industrial fabric industry, contributing to the production of textiles, apparel, technical textiles, and home furnishings. While challenges related to raw material costs and environmental concerns persist, emerging trends in sustainable production and innovative applications offer opportunities for growth and environmental responsibility. As India's textile and industrial sectors continue to evolve, the role of NFY remains integral in shaping the nation's textile and fabric landscape.

Application Insights



Based on the application, the furnishings and upholstery segment are projected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. This prominence is largely attributed to the exceptional characteristics of Nylon Filament Yarn and its critical role in the production of high-quality fabrics used for furnishings, upholstery, and interior decor.



Nylon Filament Yarn is preferred for this application due to its inherent strength, durability, and resistance to wear and tear. These qualities are especially crucial in materials used for furnishings and upholstery, where longevity and performance are paramount. Whether it's for sofas, chairs, curtains, or cushions, Nylon Filament Yarn's ability to withstand everyday use and maintain its appearance over time makes it the material of choice. The versatile nature of Nylon Filament Yarn allows for the creation of a wide variety of textures, patterns, and designs, catering to the diverse preferences of consumers in the Indian market. This flexibility in design and aesthetics is essential in the furnishings and upholstery industry, where aesthetics and comfort are highly valued.



As the Indian economy continues to grow and urbanization trends persist, the demand for quality furnishings and interior decor has surged. This growth has further solidified the position of the furnishings and upholstery segment, making it a dominant force in the Nylon Filament Yarn market.



Regional Insights



Based on the region, the West India's dominance in the Indian market for Nylon Filament Yarn is a result of its strong textile industry base, strategic location, and robust supporting infrastructure. As the demand for quality textiles continues to grow in India and abroad, West India is likely to maintain its prominent role in the production and supply of Nylon Filament Yarn.



West India, particularly the state of Gujarat, hosts a significant portion of the country's textile manufacturing infrastructure. The region boasts a robust ecosystem of textile mills and manufacturers, making it a pivotal hub to produce Nylon Filament Yarn. Gujarat's textile clusters, such as Surat, have long been at the forefront of innovative textile production, and they continue to drive the market's growth.



West India enjoys proximity to key resources required for Nylon Filament Yarn production. It has easy access to major ports for importing raw materials like nylon polymers and other essential inputs. This logistical advantage has enabled manufacturers in the region to maintain a steady supply chain, contributing to their dominance in the market The region's skilled labor force and well-developed transportation infrastructure have also played a pivotal role in solidifying its position as the dominant player. These factors ensure efficient production and distribution of Nylon Filament Yarn to both domestic and international markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 43.43 Thousand Metric Tonnes Forecasted Market Value by 2030 52.44 Thousand Metric Tonnes Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered India

Report Scope:



In this report, the India Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies presents in the India Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) Market

Century Enka Ltd

JCT Limited

Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd

India Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) Market, By Application:

Furnishings and Upholstery

Sportswear

Mosquito Nets

Travel Accessories

Fishing Nets

Clothing

Draperies

Embroidery

Others

India Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) Market, By End User:

Textile

Fiber

Apparel

Woven

others

India Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) Market, By Region:

North India

South India

West India

East India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abfds1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment