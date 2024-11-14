Syndicated Loans Industry Forecast Report, 2024-2028 & 2033 - Major Companies Focusing on Advancing Solutions to Offer Trading Protocols, Real-Time Data, and Analytics

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndicated Loans Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The syndicated loans market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.06 trillion in 2023 to $1.2 trillion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as economic expansion, increased corporate mergers and acquisitions, evolving credit market conditions, global trade dynamics, bank capital, and liquidity. North America was the largest region in the syndicated loans market in 2023.



The syndicated loans market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.93 trillion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including interest rate trends, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, global trade and investment flows, investor demand for yield, and geopolitical stability. Key trends expected to drive this growth include a rising demand for infrastructure financing, expansion into emerging markets, increased involvement of private equity, sector-specific growth, and improved risk management practices.



The growing demand for large loans is anticipated to drive the expansion of the syndicated loan market. For example, in March 2024, British Business Bank plc reported that gross flows of new business loans increased from $75.01 billion (£57.7 billion) in 2021 to $75.776 billion (£59.2 billion) in 2023, reflecting a $1.92 billion (£1.5 billion) rise over two years. Consequently, the heightened demand for large loans is boosting the syndicated loan market.



Companies in the syndicated loan market are focusing on advancing solutions such as syndicated loan trading platforms to offer trading protocols, real-time data, and analytics in a unified system. For instance, in June 2024, Charles River Development Ltd., a U.S.-based provider of technology systems for investment firms, collaborated with Octaura LL Trading Co. LLC, a U.S.-based electronic syndicated loan trading solution provider, to create a two-way interface that streamlines syndicated loan trading. This interface integrates loan management systems with trading platforms, enabling real-time data exchange and more efficient trading workflows, thus enhancing accuracy and efficiency.



In December 2022, U.S. Bancorp, a U.S.-based financial services company, acquired MUFG Union Bank N.A. for $8 billion. This acquisition allows U.S. Bancorp to extend its presence on the West Coast, grow its customer base and market share, enhance its commercial and corporate banking capabilities, and achieve operational efficiencies through scale and resource sharing. MUFG Union Bank N.A. is a U.S.-based banking company providing various banking services.

1) By Type: Term Loan; Revolving Loan; Underwritten Transactions; Other Types

2) By Use of Proceeds: Working Capital; Acquisition Financing; Project Finance; Other Use of Proceeds

3) By Industry Vertical: Financials Services; Energy and Power; High Technology; Industrials; Consumer Products and Services; Other Industry Verticals



Key Companies Profiled in the Syndicated Loans Market: JPMorgan Chase & Co; Banco Santander S.A; Bank of China; BNP Paribas SA; ING Group N.V.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.2 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.93 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

The other major companies profiled in this Syndicated Loans market report include:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Barclays PLC

State Bank of India

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Deutsche Bank AG

UniCredit S.p.A.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Apollo Global Management Inc.

Standard Bank Group Limited

Union Bank of India

Macquarie Bank Limited

Stifel Financial Corp.

Ares Management Corporation

Toronto Dominion Securities

Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Credit Agricole CIB

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

BMO Capital Markets

William Blair & Company

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.

Acuity Knowledge Partners

