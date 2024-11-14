Championing Change: Celebrating Creativity and Tackling Violence in the Arts at the Parliamentary Society for Arts and Fashion Assembly 2024

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, on 24th October 2024, the Parliamentary Society for Arts and Fashion held its annual Assembly at the House of Parliament, bringing together visionary leaders from across the creative sectors to address pressing issues and celebrate the transformative power of the arts. The event, organised by Rebeca Riofrio, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Society for Arts and Fashion, welcomed 150 distinguished guests, including CEOs, senators, ambassadors, members of royal families, and influential figures from the arts and fashion industries.







This year’s assembly focused on raising awareness about the pervasive issue of violence within the creative industries, with a particular emphasis on the disproportionate impact on women and girls. The event not only highlighted the urgent need for advocacy and protection, but also celebrated those using their creative platforms to lead change and inspire hope.

Alex Davies-Jones, Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), delivered an impassioned keynote address, underscoring the importance of addressing violence within the arts sector. Her speech honoured the resilience and bravery of individuals working to make the industry safer, while celebrating the creative leaders driving progress and promoting a more inclusive future.

“For women, fashion can bring a sense of sisterhood and joy, but at times it can feel like our choices are used against us - no one who has their wallet stolen is asked ‘what were you wearing at the time?’.

“Dangerous misogyny remains prevalent throughout society, but this Government will do all it can to tackle it at its source. We will bolster the rights of sexual violence victims – introducing free independent legal advocates for rape victims, and fast-tracking cases through courts – and we will win this battle.” Said minister Alex Davies-Jones.

Throughout the assembly, powerful speeches from leaders in the arts and fashion industries sparked open and honest discussions about the challenges facing the sector. These speeches didn’t just highlight difficulties; they also offered hope, shedding light on how creative individuals, despite adversity, are succeeding and serving as beacons of inspiration, particularly within the UK. The event emphasised the importance of standing united against injustice while celebrating the triumphs of those who continue to excel in their fields.

Rebeca Riofrio, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Society, addressed the audience:

"The arts and fashion sectors are more than economic pillars; they are voices for the voiceless, shining a light and bringing beauty to all of us. Yet, we face serious challenges—most notably the growing epidemic of violence affecting women, men, and the LGBTQ+ community. The tragic rise of substance abuse within our circles has taken far too many from us. Just days ago, we lost Liam Payne—a friend to many here."

This growing epidemic of substance abuse and violence not only shatters the lives of artists but also devastates the communities and industries that depend on their creativity.

Other Speakers & Medal Recipients

The following individuals were recognised for their exceptional contributions to advocacy, empowerment, and leadership within their respective fields:

Alex Davies-Jones, Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), received the Medal of Empowerment & Justice for her relentless work in advocating for justice and the protection of women and girls across the UK.

Emma MacLellan from Safeline UK was awarded the Champion of Empowerment Medal for her critical work supporting survivors of abuse and raising awareness of these pressing issues.

Marine Tanguy, Founder of MTArt Agency, received the Champion of Empowerment Medal for her leadership in empowering artists and creatives around the globe.

“I believe deeply in the power of visual literacy to help make our cities and creative sector inclusive. Artists create visual narratives that elevate our society and tackle our most urgent social challenges,” said Marine Tanguy.

Dr. Tunç Tiryaki, Chair of Humanitarian Programs for ISAPS, was honoured with the Medal of Honour & Outstanding Contribution for his life-changing humanitarian efforts in providing care to those affected by crises.

"Through our efforts, we weren’t just healing physical scars; we were restoring their dignity, their sense of self-worth. It was in these moments that I saw how medicine can be a tool for empowerment," said Dr. Tunç Tiryaki.

Leomie Anderson, TV personality and model, received the Legacy of Change Medal for her unwavering advocacy for diversity and inclusion within the fashion industry.



‘No one really thinks about the young women behind these images, and I do believe it’s time more is done to safeguard and protect us’ said Leomie Anderson.

Joshua Kane, fashion designer, was presented with the High Honour Medal – Decade of Excellence Award, recognising his innovative contributions to British fashion over the past decade.

"I've always been a bit of a rule-breaker, and I love to challenge tradition, finding new ways to keep people excited through the art of tailoring," said Joshua Kane.

Fifi Anicah, fashion model and painter, was awarded the Beacon of Change Legacy Medal for her creative work addressing issues of abuse and addiction through art.

"We live in an arena of impossible standards, and I don’t want to keep up with them. Too often, drugs and alcohol abuse are glamorised in our industry. If I say I don’t drink or do drugs, I’m alienated. The peer pressure is blinding, and it saddens me for those who aren’t comfortable with being alienated in an industry they want to be accepted by," Fifi Anicah shared.

Tyne O'Connell, historian and author, received the Beacon of Change Legacy Medal for her contributions to British history and culture through her storytelling.

Daniela Raytchev, painter, was presented with the Beacon of Change Legacy Medal for her exploration of mental health, conflict, and self-worth through her art.

Lady Paris Smith, TV personality, model, and actress, received the Beacon of Change Legacy Medal for her advocacy within the entertainment industry, promoting safety and well-being for artists.

"The issue of trolls affects many, particularly people of colour. Fear of online abuse discourages talented individuals from underrepresented backgrounds from joining the entertainment industry, creating a significant barrier to diversity. If people of colour continue to feel unsafe, we risk losing this richness," stated Lady Paris Smith.

Sascha Lillic, fashion stylist and creative director, was honoured with the Beacon of Change Legacy Medal for his efforts in combining fashion, creativity, and social activism.

Tatiana Bellator, young British entrepreneur and artist, received the Legacy of Change Medal for her innovative contributions to the art world and her commitment to fostering creativity among the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Your self-worth is your best defence against those who try to tear you down. Shift your path if you must, but never abandon your goals," shared Tatiana Bellator.



Special Medals were also presented to visionary leaders:

Olga Balakleets, Founder & CEO of the Creative Women Platform, was honoured with the Visionary Leadership Medal for her pioneering role in empowering women entrepreneurs globally.

Chelsey Baker, Founder & Director of National Mentoring Day, received the Medal of Outstanding Contribution for her influential work in shaping mentoring initiatives across the UK.

Prince Gabriel de Nassau and Prince Noah de Nassau were awarded The Legacy of Change Medals in recognition of their philanthropic contributions.

Dame Tessy Antony de Nassau received the Champion of Empowerment Medal for her global leadership in education and empowerment.

Kaja Hussain, CEO of Grozeo, received the Innovative Vision Medal for her leadership in driving technological advancements in business.

Othman Al Omeir, Chairman of Elaph, was awarded the Legacy of Change Medal for his significant impact on media and journalism across the Arab world.

Zack Pinsent, historical tailor, received the Legacy of Change Medal for his dedication to preserving historical fashion and inspiring a global audience through his craft.



The Parliamentary Society for Arts and Fashion Assembly 2024 highlighted the intersection of creativity, advocacy, and social change. Through the collective efforts of this year’s honourees, the Assembly reinforced the importance of protecting and empowering individuals within the creative industries.



