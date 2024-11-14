Electric Vehicle Communication Controllers (EVCC) Market Report, 2024-2030 - Europe Dominates Global EVCC Market with 42.6% Share, Driven by Strong EV Development in Germany, UK, and France

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by System, Charging, Electric Vehicle, Application, and Region, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle communication controller market size is expected to reach USD 1.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 32.5% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and advancements in charging solutions. Prominent companies in the market, including Tesla and LG INNOTEK, are focusing on development of advanced charging technology. Furthermore, rising demand for fast charging technology is fueling market growth.
On-going developments in wireless charging technology for EVs and associated safety concerns are significantly contributing to the growing demand for EVCC. Various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive manufacturers have established partnerships for the development of EVCC and incorporating EVCC in wireless charging technology.
For instance, Enide, AB Volvo, Continental AG, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA have collaborated on the UNPLUGGED project aimed at development of wireless charging technology. Rise in the number of EVs is fueling the demand for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, through which the automobiles can recharge their battery and simultaneously send back electric energy into the grid, when there is a surge in demand. Increasing adoption of EVCC in the development of V2G technology is accelerating market growth.
Governments in countries such as U.S., China, and Germany are collaborating with various academic institutions such as Sandia National Laboratories and the University of Delaware for the development of V2G technology. Furthermore, the growing Public-Private Partnerships for the development of EVCC are expected to propel the market.
Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market Report Highlights
- The vehicle-based communication controller segment accounted for a dominant revenue share of 68.3% in the global market in 2023.
- The wired charging (plug-in) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2023. A substantial rise in demand for fast-charging solutions that necessitates communication between the vehicle's ECU and EVSE via a standard protocol is projected to enable segment expansion
- The passenger vehicle segment held the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to the steadily advancing passenger vehicle sales. The presence of various financial incentives and subsidies as part of government policies has encouraged consumers to purchase EVs.
- The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment accounted for a leading revenue share in the market in 2023. Increasing pace of government efforts to promote the adoption of BEVs and constant innovations in vehicle-based communication controllers are expected to drive segment expansion in the coming years.
- Europe accounted for a leading revenue share of 42.6% in the global EVCC market in 2023. A continued focus on the development of electric vehicles and related infrastructure across regional economies, including Germany, the UK, and France, has created a promising market for EV communication controllers in this region.
Why should you buy this report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide
- Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions
This report addresses:
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
- Competition strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve
The leading players in the Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market include:
- ABB
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Efacec
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- Ficosa Internacional SA
- LG Innotek
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Bosch Limited
- Schneider Electric
- Vector Informatik GmbH
- Tesla
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$185.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1330 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|32.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: System Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: System Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Vehicle-based Communication Controller
4.4. Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)
Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: Charging Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: Charging Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Wired Charging
5.4. Wireless Charging
Chapter 6. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: Electric Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: Electric Vehicle Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
6.4. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Chapter 7. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Passenger Vehicle
7.4. Commercial Vehicle
Chapter 8. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Latin America
8.6. Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
9.2. Company Categorization
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfk0id
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment