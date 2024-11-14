n-Hexane Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value Of US$ 3,956.8 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, the global n-Hexane Market is poised to reach a valuation worth US$ 2,453.7 million. During the forecast period, the demand is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 4.8% and hence reach a sum of US$ 3,956.8 million by the end of 2034.

The global n-hexane market is fueled by increased demand for industrial applications, notably in the processing of vegetable oils and different manufacturing processes. Increased use in areas including medicines, textiles, and natural gas and oil adds to the market's ongoing expansion.

Opportunities in the n-hexane market exist in the research and development of environmentally friendly alternatives that are compatible with environmental concerns. With an emphasis on sustainable practices and advancements in extraction technologies and applications in developing sectors, market participants have opportunities to diversify and profit from changing trends.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

In 2019, the global n-hexane market was estimated to be worth US$ 1,943.6 million .

. The n-hexane market in North America is anticipated to reach a 25.8% market share by 2024.

market share by 2024. It is predicted that East Asia would account for 30.7% of the global market by 2024.

of the global market by 2024. In 2024, the US market is projected to be worth US$ 432.4 million , with a projected growth of 68.3% in market share.

, with a projected growth of in market share. The n-hexane market in China is projected to be worth US$ 447.5 million by 2024.

by 2024. The <90% purity category will account for 63.4% of the market in 2024.

“Growing industrial uses, particularly in the extraction of vegetable oils as well as a solvent in different processes, are driving the global market for n-hexane. Market expansion is further fueled by growing demand in industries such as oil and gas, textiles, and pharmaceuticals,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the n-Hexane Market:

Key industry participants like The Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Rompetrol, DHC, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sak Chaisidhi Company Limited, Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Dongying Liangxin Petrochemical Company, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. are driving the n-Hexane industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Significant players in the global n-hexane market are continually engaged in tactical endeavors aimed at augmenting their market share. This covers research and development efforts aimed at streamlining manufacturing procedures and raising n-hexane quality standards. In order to improve their market position, businesses are also concentrating on growing their networks of distribution and collaborating with one another.

Along with investments in environmentally friendly methods and the creation of substitutes for n-hexane, sustainability and adherence to environmental standards are also important factors. All things considered, these initiatives demonstrate a dedication to sustainability, innovation, and market leadership in the global -hexane market.

Key Developments:

In 2023, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources jointly announced a formal deal for ExxonMobil to buy Pioneer Natural Resources. The combined company is worth $59.5 billion, or $253 per share, based on the closing price of ExxonMobil on October 5, 2023. The deal is 100% stock. At closure, Pioneer stockholders will get 2.3234 shares of ExxonMobil for each Pioneer share, as per the terms of the transaction. With net debt included, the transaction's indicated total enterprise value is around $64.5 billion.

In 2023, Shell Plc (formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell Plc) will use AI-based technologies from big-data analytics business SparkCognition in its deep sea drilling and extraction operations to enhance offshore oil output. Large volumes of seismic data will be processed and analyzed by SparkCognition's AI algorithms while Shell, the biggest oil producer in the US Gulf of Mexico, looks for new oil resources.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the global n-hexane market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the n-hexane market, the market is segmented on the basis of purity (<90%, >90%), grade (oil extraction, pharmaceutical, industrial) and region (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of n-Hexane Market Research:

By Purity: <90% >90%

By Grade: Oil Extraction Pharmaceutical Industrial

By Region: North America East Asia Western Europe Eastern Europe South Asia and Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa





