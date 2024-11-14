At 13.8% CAGR, Embedded AI Market Size to Hit USD 29.26 Billion by 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Outlook:

According to the Polaris Market Research, the global embedded AI market size is expected to reach USD 29.26 billion by 2032. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.8% during 2024–2032.

Embedded AI, or Embedded Artificial Intelligence (EAI), is a general-purpose framework system for AI operations. It is integrated into network devices and offers standard functions for managing models, obtaining data, and preprocessing data for AI algorithm-based operations on these devices. Furthermore, it facilitates the transmission of inference results to functions that rely on AI algorithms. In addition to providing benefits such as reduced data transmission costs, guaranteed data security, and real-time inferencing and decision-making, this makes full use of the sample data and computing power of devices.

Key Insights:

Market Data: In-depth analysis of annual sales and embedded AI market forecast in USD 29.26 billion from 2024 to 2032

Detailed insights into all the key market regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Company Profiles: Coverage of major companies in the market, such as Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Siemens, Oracle, and Edge Impulse Inc.

Coverage of major companies in the market, such as Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Siemens, Oracle, and Edge Impulse Inc. Customization: Get customized reports as per your requirements with respect to countries, regions, and segmentation

Growth Factors and Opportunities:

Increasing penetration of connected IoT devices is expected to drive the embedded AI market growth during the forecast period. Many IoT applications require autonomous devices, such as smart home systems and industrial sensors. Due to embedded AI, these devices can learn from their environment and make independent decisions without human intervention, thus increasing the demand for IoT devices.

Autonomous vehicles are becoming more popular around the world. These vehicles rely heavily on embedded AI to process large amounts of data from sensors and cameras in real-time. Hence, as the adoption of autonomous vehicles increases, the embedded AI market demand also spurs.

Increased research and development funding will spur innovation in AI algorithms and technologies, which will lead to the development and deployment of advanced embedded AI solutions that are integrated into a wide range of devices and applications.

Competitive Landscape:

There are many participants in the market, which makes it very competitive.

Here are some of the major embedded AI market key players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Siemens

MediaTek Inc.

Edge Impulse Inc.

STMicroelectronics

LUIS Technology GmbH

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

SensiML Corporation

Eta Compute

SiMa Technologies, Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Salesforce

Cognex Corporation

MIPS

Graphcore

Geographical Landscape

North America: In 2023, North America held a significant portion of the market, with the US leading the market. Its strong technological ecosystem, large R&D expenditures, the presence of major players, and the high demand for intelligent solutions across a range of industries are all factors contributing to the growth of the embedded AI market in North America.

Embedded AI Market Segmentation:

By Offering Outlook:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Data Type Outlook:

Sensor Data

Image and Video Data

Numeric Data

Categorial Data

Other

By Industry Verticals Outlook:

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT/ITeS

Automotive

Retail & eCommerce

Telecommunications

Others

By Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



