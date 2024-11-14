Innovative Mentorship Program Equips English-Speaking Quebecers With Workplace French Skills

Montréal, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) is announcing the launch of its Circonflexe mentorship program, designed to help English-speaking Quebecers develop fluency and confidence in using French in a professional context. This initiative is supported by $1.5 million in funding from the Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration as part of Francisation Québec.

Over a two-year period, the project aims to provide essential support to help English-speaking Quebecers better integrate into the Quebec job market. Specifically, English speakers will be paired with qualified French-speaking mentors to take part in regular sessions focused on practical learning and the application of language skills in everyday work situations. This unique program aims not only to strengthen participants' language skills but also to expand their professional networks and foster closer ties between Quebec's linguistic communities.

"We hope this initiative will help bridge the gap between les deux solitudes, fostering greater connections between English speakers and Francophones across Québec," said Nicholas Salter, PERT's Executive Director.

“The Circonflexe project is a dynamic initiative that reflects our government's priority of making French learning accessible to all Quebecers. Language enables us to communicate our culture and history, so we can build connections and create a more harmonious society,”

Jean-François Roberge, Minister of Immigration, Francisation and Integration, Minister for the French Language, and Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie, Democratic Institutions, Access to Information and Privacy, and Secularism.

The Circonflexe program is open to all English-speaking adults living in Quebec. Applications for mentors and mentees are now being accepted on the program’s website.