Bybit Drops 20,000 USDT Prize Pool for First-Time CryptoLens AI Users

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, invites crypto traders to experience its token analytics tool, Bybit CryptoLens AI, with a 20,000 USDT prize pool. From now to the end of 2024, users can ask CryptoLens AI a question, and get both answers and a chance to win rewards.
For a limited time in the Crypto AI Lens Fest, crypto investors looking to incorporate AI-powered insights in their research can unleash CryptoLens AI’s analytical prowess with the added bonus of a ticket to the lucky draw, users can:
- Register on the event page.
- Head over to Trade GPT and ask CryptoLens AI questions and unlock token insights for the first time, and earn three Lucky Draw Tickets.
- Enter the draw and stand to win a share of the 20,000 USDT prize pool.
The event is open to TradeGPT new users only.
Designed for both new and experienced investors, CryptoLens AI leverages advanced data, including Bybit-specific metrics, to deliver actionable insights, providing crypto traders navigating the complex crypto market with more clarity and confidence. It evaluates tokens across six critical dimensions to form a comprehensive research “starter pack” instantly. The AI assessor assigns a score from 0 to 10 while allowing traders to quickly assess a token's strengths and weaknesses, aiding them in making informed decisions with the power of AI.
As the crypto ecosystem diversifies, researching tokens and protocols are increasingly important as they are time-consuming. The sophisticated investor is no stranger to analytical tools, and with CryptoLens AI, Bybit users can access high-level insights at their fingertips.
#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk
About Bybit
Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube
Contact
Head of PR
Tony Au
Bybit
tony.au@bybit.com