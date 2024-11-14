FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Record 2024 Third-Quarter Financial Results

Strategic transformation produced record quarterly total revenue of $38.6 million, 
with earnings increasing to $0.05 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA increased 45% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $12.2 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Russ Heiser, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2024 is shaping up to be a transformative year for FlexShopper as the strategies we are pursuing to profitably grow our business take hold and more retail partners and consumers recognize the value of our unique payment solutions. We are successfully adding new retail partners, and to date, have expanded our signed store count to over 7,800 retail locations – a nearly 250% increase since the beginning of the year. In addition, we continue to grow retail revenue and gross margin through our FlexShopper.com marketplace.”

Mr. Heiser continued, “As we pursue multiple growth initiatives, we remain focused on managing risk, improving customer performance, and attracting higher credit quality customers. As a result, the provision for doubtful accounts as a percentage of gross lease billings was 22% for the third quarter of 2024, a 1,000-basis point improvement over the prior year period. Strong payment performance, combined with the benefits of our strategic plan, are driving significant improvements in profitability, and I am encouraged by the return to GAAP net income, as well as the 45% increase in adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2024.”

“We continue to follow strategies to profitably grow our business, while pursuing multiple corporate actions that we believe have the potential to create significant value for our shareholders. This includes the patent infringement lawsuits we filed initially against two of our competitors in which we expect a favorable outcome. In addition, we are working to complete our previously announced accretive rights offering to reduce our cost of capital and pursue the opportunity to redeem 91% of our Series 2 Preferred Stock at a 50+% discount to its liquidation preference. Overall, we believe tailwinds from the growth strategies we are pursuing will continue to support our business in 2025 and beyond, while we simultaneously pursue opportunities to create lasting value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Heiser.

Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024, vs. the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023:

  • Total lease funding approvals increased 33.0% to $77.0 million from $57.9 million
  • Total revenues increased 22.9% to $38.6 million from $31.4 million
  • Gross profit increased 32.9% to $22.5 million from $16.9 million
  • Gross profit margin increased 400 basis points to 58% from 54%
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased by 44.9% to $12.2 million from $8.4 million
  • Operating income of $9.6 million, compared with operating income of $6.0 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($129,000), or ($0.01) per diluted share

Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024, vs. the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023:

  • Total lease funding approvals increased 53.1% to $195.2 million from $127.5 million
  • Total revenues increased 20.3% to $104.3 million from $86.7 million
  • Gross profit increased 44.6% to $56.3 million from $38.9 million
  • Gross profit margin increased 900 basis points to 54% from 45%
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 63.4% to $24.6 million, compared to $15.1 million
  • Operating income of $17.0 million, compared with operating income of $8.1 million
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($2.8) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($7.6) million, or ($0.35) per diluted share

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(unaudited)
 
 For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
        
Revenues:       
Lease revenues and fees, net$28,364,190  $21,082,199  $81,271,973  $68,703,201 
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value 9,047,165   10,304,247   19,692,817   18,001,057 
Retail revenues 1,177,146   -   3,327,468   - 
Total revenues 38,588,501   31,386,446   104,292,258   86,704,258 
        
Costs and expenses:       
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 14,486,564   13,061,958   43,021,351   42,893,163 
Loan origination costs and fees 677,913   1,389,107   2,395,780   4,878,158 
Cost of retail revenues 923,203   -   2,593,505   - 
Marketing 2,005,559   1,671,137   6,316,945   4,258,904 
Salaries and benefits 4,049,422   3,231,100   12,357,955   8,933,998 
Operating expenses 6,888,348   6,080,725   20,628,182   17,666,366 
Total costs and expenses 29,031,009   25,434,027   87,313,718   78,630,589 
        
Operating income 9,557,492   5,952,419   16,978,540   8,073,669 
        
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs (5,672,594)  (4,746,801)  (16,213,843)  (13,846,685)
Income/ (loss) before income taxes 3,884,898   1,205,618   764,697   (5,773,016)
Income taxes (expense)/ benefit (1,518,514)  (265,517)  (215,550)  1,185,247 
Net income/ (loss) 2,366,384   940,101   549,147   (4,587,769)
        
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares (1,176,402)  (1,069,456)  (3,337,600)  (3,034,182)
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders$1,189,982  $(129,355) $(2,788,453) $(7,621,951)
        
Basic and diluted income/ (loss) per common share:       
Basic$0.05  $(0.01) $(0.13) $(0.35)
Diluted$0.05  $(0.01) $(0.13) $(0.35)
        
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:       
Basic 21,586,935   21,716,852   21,547,702   21,740,027 
Diluted 22,231,788   21,716,852   21,547,702   21,740,027 
                


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash$7,330,542  $4,413,130 
Lease receivables, net 66,181,471   44,795,090 
Loan receivables at fair value 47,116,140   35,794,290 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,583,392   3,300,677 
Lease merchandise, net 24,087,010   29,131,440 
Total current assets 149,298,555   117,434,627 
    
Property and equipment, net 9,495,192   9,308,859 
Right of use asset, net 1,093,551   1,237,010 
Intangible assets, net 12,064,118   13,391,305 
Other assets, net 2,528,397   2,175,215 
Deferred tax asset, net 12,781,946   12,943,361 
Total assets$187,261,759  $156,490,377 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$3,604,816  $7,139,848 
Accrued payroll and related taxes 744,371   578,197 
Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest, and net of unamortized issuance costs of $305,860 at September 30, 2024 10,616,988   198,624 
Accrued expenses 3,477,386   3,972,397 
Lease liability - current portion 275,029   245,052 
Total current liabilities 18,718,590   12,134,118 
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $1,142,325 at September 30, 2024 and $70,780 at December 31, 2023 130,274,365   96,384,220 
Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $649,953 at December 31, 2023 and net of current portion -   10,100,047 
Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $64,113 at September 30, 2024 and $92,964 at December 31, 2023 7,348,492   7,319,641 
Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,111,740   1,321,578 
Total liabilities 157,453,187   127,259,604 
    
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value 851,660   851,660 
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value 21,952,000   21,952,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued 21,988,711 shares at September 30, 2024 and 21,752,304 shares at December 31, 2023 2,200   2,176 
Treasury shares, at cost- 526,822 shares at September 30, 2024 and 164,029 shares at December 31, 2023 (563,537)  (166,757)
Additional paid in capital 42,841,302   42,415,894 
Accumulated deficit (35,275,053)  (35,824,200)
Total stockholders’ equity 29,808,572   29,230,773 
 $187,261,759  $156,490,377 
        


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited)
        
 2024 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income/ (loss)$549,147  $(4,587,769)
Adjustments to reconcile net income/ (loss) to net cash (used in)/ provided by operating   
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 43,021,351   42,893,163 
Other depreciation and amortization 7,134,573   5,674,931 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 824,499   376,857 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition -   177,714 
Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation 528,920   1,336,367 
Provision for doubtful accounts 25,373,485   32,123,950 
Deferred income tax 161,415   (1,192,223)
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivables at fair value (11,165,374)  (6,258,279)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Lease receivables (46,759,866)  (38,004,947)
Loans receivables at fair value (156,476)  7,510,901 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,404,487)  641,039 
Lease merchandise (37,976,921)  (34,939,330)
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition -   208,921 
Lease liabilities (31,801)  (19,566)
Accounts payable (3,535,032)  (2,501,399)
Accrued payroll and related taxes 166,174   293,018 
Accrued expenses (520,787)  (1,170,585)
Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities (23,791,180)  2,562,763 
    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES   
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs (4,889,386)  (4,565,819)
Purchases of data costs (1,335,743)  (570,820)
Net cash used in investing activities (6,225,129)  (5,136,639)
    
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES   
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement 34,961,690   7,800,000 
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement -   (2,795,000)
Repayment of loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement -   (1,500,000)
Repayment of promissory notes to related parties -   (1,000,000)
Debt issuance related costs (1,523,100)  (115,403)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options -   1,185 
Principal payment under finance lease obligation (4,601)  (7,308)
Repayment of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition   (144,913)
Tax payments associated with equity-based compensation transactions (103,488)  - 
Purchase of treasury stock (396,780)  (100,225)
Net cash provided by financing activities 32,933,721   2,138,336 
    
INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH 2,917,412   (435,540)
    
CASH, beginning of period 4,413,130   6,173,349 
    
CASH, end of period$7,330,542  $5,737,809 
    
Supplemental cash flow information:   
Interest paid$14,759,775  $12,811,332 
Noncash investing and financing activities   
Due date extension of warrants$-  $917,581 
        

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023 are as follows:

      
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		    
 2024 2023 $ Change % Change
Gross Profit:       
Gross lease billings and fees$36,381,080  $31,266,666  $5,114,414   16.4 
Provision for doubtful accounts (8,083,009)  (10,038,122)  1,955,113   (19.5)
Gain on sale of lease receivables 15,791   (146,345)  162,136   (110.8)
Lease placement collections 50,328   -   50,328   - 
Net lease billing and fees$28,364,190  $21,082,199  $7,281,991   34.5 
Loan revenues and fees 2,780,667   3,208,920   (428,253)  (13.3)
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable 6,266,498   7,095,327   (828,829)  (11.7)
Net loan revenue 9,047,165   10,304,247   (1,257,082)  (12.2)
Retail revenue 1,177,146   -   1,177,146   - 
Total revenues$38,588,501  $31,386,446  $7,202,055   22.9 
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise (14,486,564)  (13,061,958)  (1,424,606)  10.9 
Loans origination costs and fees (677,913)  (1,389,107)  711,194   (51.2)
Cost of retail revenues (923,203)     (923,203)   
Gross profit$22,500,821  $16,935,381  $5,565,440   32.9 
Gross profit margin 58%  54%    
                


 Three Months Ended
September 30,		    
 2024
 2023
 $ Change % Change
Adjusted EBITDA:       
Net income$2,366,384  $940,101  $1,426,283   151.7 
Income taxes expense 1,518,514   265,517   1,252,997   471.9 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 314,702   194,682   120,020   61.6 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition -   59,238   (59,238)  (100.0)
Other amortization and depreciation 2,436,357   1,964,229   472,128   24.0 
Interest expense 5,357,892   4,492,881   865,011   19.3 
Stock-based compensation 156,922   471,819   (314,897)  (66.7)
Adjusted EBITDA$12,150,771  $8,388,467  $3,762,304   44.9 
                

Key performance metrics for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:

 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		    
 2024 2023 $ Change % Change
Gross Profit:       
Gross lease billings and fees$106,352,849  $98,023,406  $8,329,443   8.5 
Provision for doubtful accounts (25,373,485)  (32,123,950)  6,750,465   (21.0)
Gain on sale of lease receivables 77,225   2,803,745   (2,726,520)  (97.2)
Lease placement collections 215,384   -   215,384   - 
Net lease billing and fees$81,271,973  $68,703,201  $12,568,772   18.3 
Loan revenues and fees 8,527,443   11,742,778   (3,215,335)  (27.4)
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable 11,165,374   6,258,279   4,907,095   78.4 
Net loan revenues$19,692,817  $18,001,057  $1,691,760   9.4 
Retail revenues 3,327,468   -   3,327,468   - 
Total revenues$104,292,258  $86,704,258  $17,588,000   20.3 
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise (43,021,351)  (42,893,163)  (128,188)  0.3 
Loans origination costs and fees (2,395,780)  (4,878,158)  2,482,378   (50.9)
Cost of retail revenues (2,593,505)  -   (2,593,505)  - 
Gross profit$56,281,622  $38,932,937  $17,348,685   44.6 
Gross profit margin 54%  45%    
            


 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		    
 2024
 2023 $ Change % Change
Adjusted EBITDA:       
Net income/ (loss)$549,147  $(4,587,769) $5,136,916   (112.0)
Income taxes expense/ (benefit) 215,550   (1,185,247)  1,400,797   (118.2)
Amortization of debt issuance costs 824,499   376,857   447,642   118.8 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition -   177,714   (177,714)  (100.0)
Other amortization and depreciation 7,134,573   5,674,931   1,459,642   25.7 
Interest expense 15,389,344   13,292,114   2,097,230   15.8 
Stock-based compensation 528,920   1,336,367   (807,447)  (60.4)
Adjusted EBITDA$24,642,033  $15,084,967  $9,557,066   63.4 
                

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.