Immunology Biosimilars Market Research 2024-2030, Profiles of Key Players - F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Eli Lily,. Pfizer, Novartis, Teva, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Samsungbioepis, Amgen

The Global Immunology Biosimilars market showcased growth at a CAGR of 17.92% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 8.03 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 16.22 billion in 2030. This report provides an analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.



The global Immunology Biosimilars market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, driven by multiple factors. A key factor is the rising incidence of chronic immunological conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease, which is fueling the demand for cost-effective treatment solutions. As affordable alternatives to branded biologics, biosimilars are gaining significant traction, especially in regions with well-established healthcare systems and expanding patient populations.



Another major growth driver is the expiration of patents on blockbuster biologic drugs, opening the door for biosimilars to enter the market. This trend is particularly evident in developed markets like Europe and the Americas, where governments are promoting the use of biosimilars through favorable regulatory policies aimed at lowering healthcare costs.



In addition, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, notably in the Asia Pacific region, is facilitating wider access to advanced therapies, boosting the demand for immunology biosimilars. Rising awareness of biosimilars and government-led initiatives are also expected to further stimulate market growth.



Moreover, leading industry players are increasingly focusing on strategic partnerships and ramping up investments in research and development to enhance their product offerings and expand their market reach, driving the market's continued expansion.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Immunology Biosimilars Market by Value ( USD Million).

The report analyses the Immunology Biosimilars Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The report presents the analysis of Immunology Biosimilars Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Immunology Biosimilars Market By Indication (Arthritis, Irritable Bowel Disease, Other Indications)

The report analyses the Immunology Biosimilars Market By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail & Online Pharmacies).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Indication, By Route of Administration and By Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Focus on Complex Biosimilars

Leverage Digital Health

Key Immunology Biosimilars Companies Analyzed in the Report Include

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lily & Co.

Pfizer

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical

Boehringer Ingelheim

Celltrion Inc

Samsungbioepis Co,.Ltd

Amgen Inc.

