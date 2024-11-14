WhiteBIT Launches the Affiliate Program with Bonuses for Participants

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark the launch, WhiteBIT is rolling out a limited-time promotion until the end of 2024, offering additional bonuses for new affiliates.

WhiteBIT, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe, has announced the launch of its Affiliate Program. Aimed at expanding the platform's reach and rewarding participants, the program offers partners to earn commissions by referring new customers to the exchange. This is another step in the company's strategy to build a global community of partners and accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain.

Key Advantages of the WhiteBIT Affiliate Program:

Up to 60% of Affiliate Bonuses: Affiliates can earn bonuses from the trading fees paid by their invited users. The more their audience trades, the higher the affiliate’s potential earnings. With a maximum rate of 60%, this bonus structure aims to be among the most competitive in the market.

Custom Campaigns: Affiliates have the flexibility to share bonuses with their referred users, taking full control of their earnings. They can also create personalized campaigns with unique offers for their audience, maximizing the effectiveness of their promotional efforts and attracting more traders

Daily Payouts: WhiteBIT provides daily bonus payouts to its affiliates, offering regular compensation aligned with trading activity

Convenient Analytics Dashboard: Affiliates can monitor their performance and earnings through a user-friendly dashboard that provides detailed analytics aimed to help optimize profits.

Affiliate Community: In an exclusive and closed community, affiliates are the first to receive updates about new and upcoming promotional campaigns and offers on WhiteBIT, which they can share with their audiences.



Special Offer for New Affiliates

Through the end of 2024, WhiteBIT is rolling out an exclusive promotion for new affiliates, offering up to 35 USDT in extra rewards for each referral publication and an additional 31 USDT for every new user they bring onboard. This presents a valuable opportunity for affiliates to potentially maximize their earnings while promoting one of Europe's leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

With the launch of the affiliate program, WhiteBIT reinforces its commitment to building a global network of crypto enthusiasts and partners. Whether they're a content creator, influencer, or publisher, this program offers an opportunity to grow with the platform and potentially earn rewards while helping others discover the benefits of digital assets.

For more information and how to join the WhiteBIT Affiliate Program, users can visit the website.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European centralized crypto exchanges with over 5 million users, founded in 2018. The exchange offers 600+ trading pairs, 300+ digital assets, and 9 fiat currencies. The company is an official partner of the Ukrainian national football team, FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, FACEIT. The goal of WhiteBIT is the mass implementation of blockchain technology worldwide.

