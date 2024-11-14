Bybit Extends Support to Flood-Devastated Communities in Spain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is deeply saddened by the catastrophic floods that have ravaged Valencia and other regions of Spain. The extent of the damage is immense, with over 200 people dead, thousands displaced from their homes, and widespread infrastructure damage reported. The economic cost of the floods is estimated to be in the billions of euros, with a significant impact on the environment.

As a company committed to social responsibility, Bybit is working in partnership with the local non-profit organization, Admundi, to provide urgent financial aid to those most affected. Admundi, a dedicated organization focused on improving the lives of impoverished children, is currently mobilizing its resources to support the flood victims. Bybit’s contribution will directly assist families who have lost their homes and belongings, enabling them to rebuild their lives and recover from this devastating event.

“The scale of destruction caused by these floods is heartbreaking,” said Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit. “We are committed to standing with the people of Spain during this difficult time. By partnering with Admundi, we aim to provide immediate relief and long-term support to those who need it most.”

Bybit will continue to monitor the situation closely and may provide additional support as needed.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com