DEMESNE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES $2.0 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demesne Resources Ltd. (CSE:DEME) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (“Demesne” or the “Company”) announces that it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at $0.25 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the “Offering”).

The Offering is expected to close in one or more closings and is expected to close the first tranche on or about November 29, 2024. Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Closing of the Offering is also conditional upon the Company and IMA-1, LLC (the “Optionor”) entering into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”), further to the letter of intent entered between the Company and the Optionor as announced in the Company’s news release of October 22, 2024.

On November 6, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into the Option Agreement with the Optionor. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionor will grant to the Company an option to acquire 100% interest in the IMA Mine Project located in East-Central Idaho, USA (the “IMA Property”). Please refer to the Company’s news releases dated October 22, 2024 and November 6, 2024 for additional details regarding the Option Agreement and the IMA Property.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund certain payments pursuant to the Option Agreement with the IMA Mine Project, certain payments pursuant to an option agreement in connection with the Star Project, work program related expenses, and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions. The Company may pay a finder’s fee on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the CSE.

ABOUT THE IMA PROPERTY

The IMA Property is located in the Lemhi Range, near the community of Patterson, Idaho, located approximately 20 miles east of Challis, comprising of the IMA Mine, with 22 patented claims on 395.98 acres and an additional 214.4 acres of patented ground in the adjacent Pahsimeroi Valley. The patented claims are accessible over existing roads managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The IMA Property is a past producing tungsten property that began as a silver mine in the 1800s. Between 1945 and 1957, while operated by the Bradley Mining Company, the IMA Mine produced approximately 2,198 tons of WO 3 (199,449 MTUs), from 468k tonnes of ore with an average recovered grade of 0.434% WO 3 ,2 and produced an additional sulfide concentrate yielding 1.29M oz silver, 1.8M lbs copper, 2.92M lbs lead and 0.02M lbs zinc.i The IMA mine shut down in 1958 upon collapse of the U.S. government tungsten buying program.

The property was subsequently explored for molybdenum by AMAX Inc. (1960-1962), Inspiration Development Company (“Inspiration”) (1979-1982), Gentor Resources Ltd (2007-2008), and other junior exploration companies. Inspiration ultimately focused on exploration and development of the quartz-tungsten-vein system, rehabilitating upper levels of the mine to complete underground resource delineation drilling, conducting metallurgical work and commencing construction of a haulage adit.ii Due to a decrease in tungsten prices, development work ceased in 1982 prior to recommencement of mining.

Tungsten mineralization in the IMA Mine occurs in quartz veins hosted in Precambrian siliciclastic metasediments containing pyrite, fluorite, hubnerite, scheelite, tetrahedrite, galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite. The quartz veins occur in a zone up to 900 feet wide, 2000 feet long and up to 700 feet in vertical extent1. Molybdenite mineralization occurs in the veins and disseminations in potassically altered Cenozoic porphyry intrusive that is exposed in the lower levels of the IMA Mine and intersected in deeper historical drilling. Mineralization occurrence is interpreted as consistent with a sub-Climax type porphyry model with higher-level tungsten-base metal veins.iii

The IMA Mine is situated close to key infrastructure items and resources, including paved county roads, tier-1 low-cost power supply, access to water rights, and a mining-oriented labour force.

ABOUT DEMESNE RESOURCES LTD.

Demesne Resources Ltd. is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company's sole property is the Star Project, consisting of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Statements concerning historical exploration and production on the property have been obtained through both public and private sources, and are believed to be substantially factual and relevant in that they demonstrate the tenor of exploration targets on the property. Neither Demesne Resources, nor its Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to verify historical information regarding past production or exploration, and this information should not be relied upon until it has been verified.

Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI-43-101”). Austin Zinsser, P.G., SME-RM, Vice President, Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this Presentation.

