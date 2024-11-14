FitLife Brands Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Omaha, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.





Highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 include:

Total revenue was $16.0 million, an increase of 15% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Online sales were $10.8 million, representing 68% of total revenue and an increase of 14% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was 43.8% compared to 41.0% during the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was $2.1 million compared to $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.46 and $0.43, respectively, compared to $0.38 and $0.35 during the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million, a 41% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023.

The Company ended the quarter with $14.3 million outstanding on its term loans and cash of $4.7 million, or total net debt of $9.5 million.





For the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, total revenue was $16.0 million, an increase of 15% compared to $13.9 million during the same period last year. Online revenue for the quarter was $10.8 million, an increase of 14% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Online revenue accounted for 68% of the Company’s total revenue during the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

Wholesale revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $5.2 million, an increase of 16% compared to the same period last year. The Company’s recent acquisitions of Mimi’s Rock Corp (“MRC”) and the MusclePharm assets contributed $1.3 million of wholesale revenue during the third quarter of 2024, while Legacy FitLife wholesale revenue was down $0.5 million, or 12%, compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 43.8% compared to 41.0% during the same period in the prior year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million compared to $1.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.46 and $0.43 respectively, compared to $0.38 and $0.35 during the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $3.6 million, an increase of 41% compared to the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months, which includes four full quarters of MRC’s financial performance but approximately only three and a half quarters of MusclePharm, was $13.4 million.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $14.3 million outstanding on its term loans and cash of $4.7 million, or total net debt of approximately $9.5 million. The Company’s $3.5 million revolving line of credit remains undrawn.





Performance of Acquired Brands

Management frequently receives questions from investors regarding the performance of brands subsequent to their acquisition by the Company. In an effort to be responsive to these questions, the Company has provided additional disclosure in this press release and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis section of the Company’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company currently intends to provide this level of disclosure for no more than two years following a transaction, after which the performance of acquired brands will be reported as part of Legacy FitLife results.

One of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the performance of the Company’s brands is contribution, a non-GAAP financial measure which management defines as gross profit less advertising and marketing expenditures. Other companies may also report contribution as a performance metric, but their definition or calculation of contribution may differ from the Company’s. Management believes that contribution, as defined by the Company, is a particularly relevant performance metric since it incorporates the gross profit associated with a specific brand or collection of brands as well as the advertising and marketing expenditures associated with the same brand or brands. With limited exceptions, other operating expenses incurred by the Company are generally not allocable to a specific brand or collection of brands.

Other than for MusclePharm, the numbers in the contribution tables presented below in the body of the press release represent the performance of a collection of brands. Legacy FitLife consists of nine brands and MRC consists of three brands. These collections of brands do not meet the definition of operating segments and are not managed as such.





Legacy FitLife (Unaudited) 2023 2024 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Wholesale revenue 4,361 4,011 4,506 4,224 3,859 Online revenue 2,339 2,134 2,455 2,578 2,443 Total revenue 6,700 6,145 6,961 6,802 6,302 Gross profit 2,490 2,480 2,928 3,006 2,684 Gross margin 37.2 % 40.4 % 42.1 % 44.2 % 42.6 % Advertising and marketing 79 71 80 94 70 Contribution 2,411 2,409 2,848 2,912 2,614 Contribution as a % of revenue 36.0 % 39.2 % 40.9 % 42.8 % 41.5 %





For the third quarter of 2024, Legacy FitLife revenue declined 6% compared to the same period last year, driven by a 12% decline in wholesale revenue partially offset by 4% increase in online revenue.

Despite the revenue decline, gross profit and contribution for Legacy FitLife increased by 8% compared to the same period last year. Gross margin increased from 37.2% during the third quarter of 2023 to 42.6% during the third quarter of 2024. Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased from 36.0% to 41.5% over the same time period.

The Company’s wholesale revenue continues to be challenged by declining customer counts in the brick-and-mortar stores of our wholesale partners. However, at least some of the customers choosing to no longer shop in brick-and-mortar locations continue to purchase Legacy FitLife products online, and when a customer buys online the Company earns higher gross profit and contribution.





Mimi's Rock (MRC) (Unaudited) 2023 2024 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Wholesale revenue 85 91 94 90 71 Online revenue 7,117 6,811 7,399 7,371 7,139 Total revenue 7,202 6,902 7,493 7,461 7,210 Gross profit 3,206 2,790 3,520 3,597 3,441 Gross margin 44.5 % 40.4 % 47.0 % 48.2 % 47.7 % Advertising and marketing 1,196 846 1,062 1,071 929 Contribution 2,010 1,944 2,458 2,526 2,512 Contribution as % of revenue 27.9 % 28.2 % 32.8 % 33.9 % 34.8 %





For the third quarter of 2024, MRC revenue was approximately flat compared to the same period in 2023. Over the same time period, despite minimal growth in total revenue, gross profit increased 7% and contribution increased 25%. For the third quarter of 2024, gross margin increased to 47.7% from 44.5% last year.

Revenue for the largest MRC brand—Dr. Tobias—increased 6% while revenue for the skin care brands—Maritime Naturals and All Natural Advice—declined 33% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

At the time of the MRC acquisition in 2023, the skin care brands were sold in a number of countries. Analysis subsequent to the acquisition determined that—in almost all countries other than Canada and the US—the products were being sold at levels resulting in negative contribution. Even worse, in many of those countries, the products were being sold at negative gross margins.

To optimize performance of the skin care brands, management exited a number of countries and raised prices in other countries. As a result of these changes, a substantial amount of unprofitable revenue was eliminated.

The substantial year-over-year increase in contribution for the MRC brands is a function of the optimization of the skin care brands, beneficial product mix within the Dr. Tobias brand, as well as the optimization of advertising spend across all MRC brands.





MusclePharm (Unaudited) 2023 2024 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Wholesale revenue - 180 1,117 1,388 1,231 Online revenue - 73 978 1,279 1,234 Total revenue - 253 2,095 2,667 2,465 Gross profit - 93 839 977 876 Gross margin - 36.8 % 40.0 % 36.6 % 35.5 % Advertising and marketing - - 86 161 94 Contribution - 93 753 816 782 Contribution as % of revenue - 36.8 % 35.9 % 30.6 % 31.7 %





MusclePharm revenue decreased 8% sequentially from the second quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2024, with wholesale revenue decreasing 11% and online revenue decreasing 4%. Lower revenue during the quarter is partially due to the normal seasonality of sales in the second half of the year. In addition, some significant wholesale orders slipped into October and, as a result, monthly revenue for MusclePharm in October was the highest it has been since the Company acquired the MusclePharm assets.

The Company has also made significant progress with new wholesale partners. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company secured placement for MusclePharm’s Combat Sport protein bars in several regional grocery and convenience chains. The Company also signed an agreement to license the MusclePharm brand to a manufacturer in Israel.

Additionally, the Company is in the process of launching the new MusclePharm Pro Series, a collection of premium sports nutrition products. The Pro Series, consisting initially of 9 SKUs, will be launched in a two-month pilot in high-volume Vitamin Shoppe stores (consisting of approximately 60% of Vitamin Shoppe’s nationwide store base) during the first quarter of 2025. If the pilot effort is successful, the Pro Series is anticipated to be added to the assortment in all Vitamin Shoppe stores and will be exclusive to Vitamin Shoppe for a period of 12 months.

As part of these and other efforts to drive revenue growth, the Company is making targeted investments in advertising and promotion for the MusclePharm brand in both the wholesale and online channels. As a result of these investments, gross margin and contribution margin as a percent of revenue may fluctuate from quarter to quarter.





FitLife Consolidated (Unaudited) 2023 2024 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Wholesale revenue 4,446 4,282 5,717 5,702 5,161 Online revenue 9,456 9,018 10,832 11,228 10,816 Total revenue 13,902 13,300 16,549 16,930 15,977 Gross profit 5,696 5,363 7,287 7,580 7,001 Gross margin 41.0 % 40.3 % 44.0 % 44.8 % 43.8 % Advertising and marketing 1,275 917 1,228 1,326 1,093 Contribution 4,421 4,446 6,059 6,254 5,908 Contribution as % of revenue 31.8 % 33.4 % 36.6 % 36.9 % 37.0 %





For the Company overall, revenue increased 15%, gross profit increased 23%, and contribution increased 34% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Gross margin increased to 43.8% compared to 41.0% during the third quarter of last year. Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased to 37.0% compared to 31.8% during the third quarter of last year.





Management Commentary

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO commented, “I am pleased with the Company’s continued strong performance. At MRC, the Dr. Tobias brand—which represents just over 90% of the MRC business—continued to grow despite significant year-over-year reductions in advertising and marketing spend. And although revenue for MRC’s skin care brands has declined significantly due to our decision to exit unprofitable markets and raise prices in others, the brands are substantially more profitable. The MRC brands’ collective contribution of approximately $9.4 million over the last twelve months compares very favorably to the $17.1 million acquisition price the Company paid for MRC.

“For the past couple of years following the COVID pandemic, we have experienced declining sales of our products through brick-and-mortar retailers, primarily due to store closures and declining foot traffic. For the first eight months of 2024, the year-over-year percentage declines in retail sales of FitLife products were in the low double digits. We are encouraged that the rate of decline has improved sequentially in each month over the past four months, with year-over-year declines now in the single digits. Also, as a reminder, the profit impact of wholesale declines for our Legacy FitLife brands are largely offset by the continued growth in high-margin online sales of those products.

“With regard to MusclePharm, we are encouraged by the recent wins we have had for the MusclePharm Combat Sport bars and the new MusclePharm Pro Series, and we remain engaged with a number of other prospective customers as we seek to continue to grow the brand.

“Overall, I am pleased with the strong performance of our brands, which would not be possible without the continued dedication of each FitLife team member. The Company’s balance sheet is strong, with net debt now representing approximately only 0.7x adjusted LTM EBITDA. During 2023, we borrowed $22.5 million to help fund the purchase of MRC and the MusclePharm assets. As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, we had repaid $8.25 million of those borrowings, and on a net debt basis only $9.5 million remains outstanding. The Company continues to evaluate potential M&A opportunities with a specific focus on accretive, non-dilutive transactions.”





FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)





September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS: CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,664 $ 1,139 Restricted cash 56 759 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts of $19 and $17, respectively 2,008 2,046 Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $86 and $162, respectively 10,371 9,091 Sales tax receivable 58 1,019 Prepaid expense and other current assets 942 639 Total current assets 18,099 14,693 Property and equipment, net 91 137 Right of use asset 431 121 Intangibles, net of amortization of $143 and $113, respectively 26,314 26,309 Goodwill 13,130 13,294 Deferred tax asset 522 792 TOTAL ASSETS $ 58,587 $ 55,346 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,078 $ 3,261 Accrued expense and other liabilities 957 1,026 Income taxes payable 1,861 892 Product returns 570 571 Term loan – current portion 4,500 4,500 Lease liability - current portion 89 87 Total current liabilities 12,055 10,337 Term loan, net of current portion and unamortized deferred finance costs 9,664 15,509 Long-term lease liability, net of current portion 352 51 Deferred tax liability 2,358 2,413 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,429 28,310 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000 shares authorized; 4,598 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 46 46 Additional paid-in capital 31,043 30,699 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 3,497 (3,417 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (428 ) (292 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 34,158 27,036 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 58,587 $ 55,346





FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 15,977 $ 13,902 $ 49,456 $ 39,401 Cost of goods sold 8,976 8,206 27,588 23,332 Gross profit 7,001 5,696 21,868 16,069 OPERATING EXPENSE: Advertising and marketing 1,093 1,275 3,647 3,359 Selling, general and administrative 2,645 1,897 7,681 5,399 Merger and acquisition related 59 32 217 1,519 Depreciation and amortization 22 22 85 64 Total operating expense 3,819 3,226 11,630 10,341 OPERATING INCOME 3,182 2,470 10,238 5,728 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME) Interest income (19 ) (119 ) (41 ) (269 ) Interest expense 326 249 1,085 598 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (21 ) 210 (26 ) 93 Total other expense (income) 286 340 1,018 422 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 2,896 2,130 9,220 5,306 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 770 434 2,306 1,490 NET INCOME $ 2,126 $ 1,696 $ 6,914 $ 3,816 NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 1.50 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 1.40 $ 0.78 Basic weighted average common shares 4,598 4,446 4,598 4,458 Diluted weighted average common shares 4,965 4,891 4,943 4,901





FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 6,914 $ 3,816 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 85 64 Allowance for doubtful accounts 2 (17 ) Allowance for inventory obsolescence (76 ) 35 Stock-based compensation 344 94 Amortization of deferred financing costs 31 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - trade 18 (498 ) Inventories (1,223 ) 2,534 Deferred tax asset 270 709 Prepaid expense, other current assets and sales tax receivable 793 (471 ) Right-of-use assets 72 60 Accounts payable 827 (3,570 ) Lease liability (82 ) (60 ) Accrued expense, other liabilities and income taxes payable 680 71 Product returns (2 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,653 2,772 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (10 ) (60 ) Cash paid for acquisition of Mimi’s Rock Corp. - (17,099 ) Cash deposit paid for the acquisition of MusclePharm assets - (1,825 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10 ) (18,984 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on term loans - 12,500 Payments on term loans (5,875 ) (1,250 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,875 ) 11,250 Foreign currency impact on cash 54 (3 ) CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH 2,822 (4,965 ) CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,898 13,277 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 4,720 $ 8,312 Supplemental cash flow disclosure

$ 1,105 $ 593 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,083 $ 475 Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial information included in this release and the presentation below contain certain financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC, including non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.



As presented below, non-GAAP EBITDA excludes interest, foreign currency gain/loss, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA excludes, in addition to interest, foreign currency gain/loss, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, M&A/integration expense, restructuring and non-recurring gains or losses. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expense and other items that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures in the financial presentation below allows investors to compare the Company’s financial results with the Company’s historical financial results and is an important measure of the Company’s comparative financial performance.

The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is as follows:



