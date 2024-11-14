Natures Zest offers advice on Digestive Health during the Christmas period

SUFFOLK, United Kingdom, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading health and wellness brand Natures Zest is urging people to think about their gut health as they enjoy the festivities this Christmas.

Research indicates that the combination of increased food intake, dietary changes, and stress can contribute to digestive discomfort. With recent studies finding that 86% of UK adults reported experiencing a gastrointestinal issue within the past year, Natures Zest has emphasised the importance of being mindful of what we consume during this season.

Jason Layton, Director at Natures Zest said: “Christmas is often celebrated with indulgent feasts, gatherings filled with rich foods, and a plethora of festive treats and while these traditions bring joy and togetherness, they can also lead to discomfort and digestive issues for many.

“At Natures Zest, we believe that understanding this connection is vital for maintaining health during this celebratory time of year, especially as studies have found that the prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in the UK has risen in recent years.”

To help people navigate the holiday season with ease, Natures Zest has prepared a series of tips and recommendations.

Jason added: “Firstly, we recommend that you enjoy festive foods in moderation to prevent overwhelming your digestive system, and combine this with drinking plenty of water to aid digestion and counterbalance the effects of rich foods. Don’t forget to include fruits and vegetables in your meals to promote healthy digestion.

“We also advise considering supplements to provide support during this indulgent time. Our affordable supplements are designed to empower you in taking control of your health, ensuring that you can enjoy Christmas without compromising your digestive comfort.”

Natures Zest is a UK leading vitamin and supplement brand and works with customers to make quality health and wellness accessible to all. The company stocks a wide range of digestive health and probiotic supplements up to 100bn CFU , as well as some single strain probiotics which can help alleviate temporary digestive issues associated with sudden diet changes that occur around Christmas.